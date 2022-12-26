ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Designworks Leases 16,500 SQFT Office Space in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – BLT Enterprises, a multi-faceted real estate investment company, has successfully secured the long-term, 10-year lease of its 16,500 square-foot creative office building in the Santa Monica submarket of Los Angeles County, and announces the completion of the building’s creative office conversion project. The tenant, Designworks—the design innovation studio for the BMW Group—has relocated its U.S. headquarters in response to the evolving demands of today’s work-life balance.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Mirror’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Santa Monica in 2022, sorted chronologically. Iconic Santa Monica Wienerschnitzel Permanently Closed. March 17, 2022 – The classic A-frame Wienerschnitzel on Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica has closed permanently to make way for a new tenant. Full article here.
SANTA MONICA, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10

GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Anthony Appointed Mayor, New Council Members Take Dais

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The City Council elected Konstantine Anthony as the new mayor of Burbank during the annual reorganization meeting on Monday. The council also elected Councilman Nick Schultz to serve as vice mayor, and three newly elected councilwomen — Zizette...
BURBANK, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness

Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
LONG BEACH, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Monica Mirror’s Most Popular Articles of 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. USPS Suspends Service to Santa Monica Block Following Assaults on Mail Carriers. April 11, 2022 – The United States Postal Service has suspended delivery service to a block of Santa Monica...
SANTA MONICA, CA
localocnews.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

