L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
theregistrysocal.com
Designworks Leases 16,500 SQFT Office Space in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. – BLT Enterprises, a multi-faceted real estate investment company, has successfully secured the long-term, 10-year lease of its 16,500 square-foot creative office building in the Santa Monica submarket of Los Angeles County, and announces the completion of the building’s creative office conversion project. The tenant, Designworks—the design innovation studio for the BMW Group—has relocated its U.S. headquarters in response to the evolving demands of today’s work-life balance.
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Mirror’s Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022
As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Santa Monica in 2022, sorted chronologically. Iconic Santa Monica Wienerschnitzel Permanently Closed. March 17, 2022 – The classic A-frame Wienerschnitzel on Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica has closed permanently to make way for a new tenant. Full article here.
LA Will Require All New Buildings To Be Electric-Only. But Are We Ready?
All-electric building mandates are here. But what do they really mean?
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10
GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program, re-opens, Measure RC to go into effect in February, Rent Control Board accepting applications
Applications for a City-funded rent relief program re-opened earlier this month with a new deadline of Jan. 11 2023. The program provides a lump sum payment on behalf of eligible households directly to property owners or managers equivalent to a 3% rent increase over a 12 month period. In August,...
Santa Clarita Ranked 9th Happiest City In America
Santa Clarita broke the top 10 happiest cities in America based on a survey of 200 of the nation’s largest cities. Santa Clarita broke the top 10 happiest cities in America based on a survey of 200 of the nation’s largest cities Santa Clarita ranked between San Jose and Irvine on the list of 164 of ...
outlooknewspapers.com
Anthony Appointed Mayor, New Council Members Take Dais
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The City Council elected Konstantine Anthony as the new mayor of Burbank during the annual reorganization meeting on Monday. The council also elected Councilman Nick Schultz to serve as vice mayor, and three newly elected councilwomen — Zizette...
Santa Monica Mirror
Public Art at Tongva Park Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one of Tongva Park’s metal overlook structures. Video sponsored by School of Rock.
Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness
Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Mirror’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. USPS Suspends Service to Santa Monica Block Following Assaults on Mail Carriers. April 11, 2022 – The United States Postal Service has suspended delivery service to a block of Santa Monica...
cdrecycler.com
Granite selected for Los Angeles airport construction and rehabilitation project
Granite, a construction and construction materials company based in Watsonville, California, has been awarded a $174 million contract by Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to construct new exit taxiways and reconstruct sections of existing runways. The project will begin in 2023 and is expected to finish in 2025.
welikela.com
Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For January 2023
You’re going to do it. 2023 will be the year. You’re finally going to take advantage of all those free museum days your friends and family share on TikTok and IG. Sound right? If so, you came to the right list. Of course we have the usual calendar...
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
Mandatory Wood-Burning Ban In Effect For Portions Of LA County, Including Santa Clarita
A mandatory wood-burning ban, issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD), is in effect for all residing in the South Coast Air Basin, including the Santa Clarita Valley. The wood-burning ban is scheduled to last from Monday, Dec. 26 through Tuesday, Dec. 27. The ban is in effect for all ...
Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions
The medical center started off the year with the most dramatic surge in coronavirus cases to date. The post Memorial closes year of disease surges, investigations, service expansions appeared first on Long Beach Post.
localocnews.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
Long Beach issues rain advisory, offering sandbags to residents
Long Beach has issued a rain advisory as wet conditions are expected through Tuesday and could return Saturday and continue into the New Year. The post Long Beach issues rain advisory, offering sandbags to residents appeared first on Long Beach Post.
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
