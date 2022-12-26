Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Nosek Out For Boston Bruins In New Jersey Devils Rematch
NEWARK, NJ – After playing in every game this season for the Boston Bruins through the Christmas holiday, fourth liner Tomas Nosek (maintenance) will miss his first game of the season for the Black and Gold. Nosek was on the ice for Tim Stutzle’s power play goal that kicked...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2023 New Year’s Resolutions
The New York Islanders are having a good season but not a great one. Heading into the new year, they are 19-14-2 which is a respectable start, but they are still in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division. Granted, they have the ninth-best record in the Eastern Conference but they can miss the playoffs if they don’t step up in the remainder of the season.
