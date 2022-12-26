Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Death toll rises and dozens remain missing after Cambodia casino fire
The death toll has risen to at least 19 and dozens of others remain missing after a fire engulfed a casino complex in Cambodia on Wednesday, according to local authorities. Another 70 people were injured in the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Hotel and Casino in Poipet, a city that borders Thailand, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers search for victims who were trapped in the building, Banteay Meanchey province spokesman Sek Sokhom told CNN.
UN halts some aid programs in Afghanistan after Taliban's ban on female NGO workers
The United Nations announced Wednesday it has suspended some of its "time-critical" programs in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's ban on female NGO workers. In a joint statement released by UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and other humanitarian groups, it warned that further activities will likely need to be paused as it cannot deliver "principled" humanitarian assistance without female aid workers.
Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022
From a small island in Polynesia to the white-sand beaches of Florida, the planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022. Blistering summer heat broke records in drought-stricken China, threatening lives and food production. In the United States, drought and sea level rise clashed at the mouth of the historically low Mississippi River. And in South Africa, climate change made rainfall that triggered deadly floods heavier and twice as likely to occur.
Pakistan court frees convicted rapist after 'agreement' to marry his victim
A court in Pakistan on Monday freed a convicted rapist after it was "agreed" he would marry his victim, his lawyer said, enraging rights activists who say the ruling risks normalizing sexual violence in the South Asian country. Daulat Khan, 23, was convicted in May of raping the deaf woman,...
Mystery Plant: 'Tejocote,' Mexican hawthorn, Crataegus mexicana
So there I was, again, wandering down the aisles of my nearby (two blocks away) tienda. It’s called “Super Acapulco,” and they have just about everything you could want in a Latin American grocery store. In this place I seem always to spend most of my time in the produce section, and of course that’s where the avocados, limes, and hot peppers are. And this time, it being near Christmas, there was something new.
