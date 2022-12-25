ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Highlights from Cardinals' 19-16 OT loss to Buccaneers

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals played better than they have in recent weeks but the final result was the same. They lost 19-16 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving up a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.

They turned the ball over three times.

They did get good performances from running back James Conner and receiver Greg Dortch. Conner rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown and added seven receptions for 41 yards. Dortch had 10 catches for 98 yards and rushed for 23 yards.

Defensive end J.J. Watt played well in the first half with tackles for loss.

But the Bucs have big plays went it counted, including four field goals made by kicker Ryan Succop.

Check out all the highlights from the loss in the video below.

