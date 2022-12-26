ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Jan 1, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; NBC Sports broadcaster Cris Collinsworth before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night.

Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16.

The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not much scoring took place in the first half. Collinsworth was almost lost for words while watching the Bucs’ offense struggle. Tampa Bay had a 3rd-and-1 in their territory late in the half and Brady threw an incompletion that went behind Russell Gage.

The NBC analyst was almost speechless over the Bucs’ inability to execute an easy pass play.

“I got nothing,” Collinsworth said with a laugh. “I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here…I don’t know what I’m watching.”

Was Brady’s accuracy that bad that he blew a layup? Or were he and Gage not on the same page? It’s possible, if not likely, that Brady expected Gage to cut off his route and sit in the zone, which is why Brady threw the pass where he did. Maybe in that sense, Collinsworth is not used to seeing Brady and his receivers not be on the same page.

In the end, the Bucs got the win, but much like many of their other recent victories, it came with a lot of drama.

Comments / 72

Norwood Robins
3d ago

that's one of a half dozen throws he missed last night bucs we're lucky they were playing the cards or they would have lost another

Reply
10
EhTampaDeb
2d ago

if Brady had 3 seconds to throw the ball it would be a different story. Bucs offensive line sucks. coaches need to coach them better, yes! Tom is human he makes mistakes

Reply(5)
7
Paul Berger
2d ago

You can only walk the tightrope so many times before you fail.Most of the game his receivers made a lot of extra yards after a short underneath coverage pass that any QB can easily make.But they paid a high price getting pounded by the defense.The Bucs record speaks for itself.

Reply
5
 

