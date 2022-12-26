The Most Amazing Dog Videos of the Week 12-26-22 (Holiday Edition!)
Who let the dogs out? It’s a question older than time itself. More importantly, who let the dogs out on the internet , and how are they all so cute ? Watching dog videos on TikTok is the best. Scrolling through our FYP gives us a total dopamine hit thanks to all of the fantastic dog videos. Obviously, the social media platform’s algorithm knows we want to see the funniest, cutest, and most heart-melting dog videos.
Since we’re such givers, we compiled the most amazing dog videos of the week for you to check out and enjoy. If you like watching dogs being silly, doing stunts, or zooming around the house, there’s something here for you. And because we’re smack dab in the middle of the holidays, this week’s videos are all holiday-themed. (Or should we say “holidog”-themed?)
Scroll on, have a laugh, and remember to come back next week for another hilarious installment of the most entertaining pups on social media!
@miss.petty.spaghetti if your dog isn’t lit, did you even decorate? #fyp #dogsoftiktok #christmas #christmasdecor #dogs ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
@boomer_the_landcloud Complete the song, I love you ‘cause… #christmasdog #samoyed #tree ♬ O Christmas Dog – 123ABCtv
@kingmajesty_princessrose It’s the season to be jolly #holidaysarecoming #fyp #foryou #dogs #christmasdogs #petsoftiktok #tiktokdogs ♬ Holly Jolly Christmas – Michael Bublé
@boomer_the_landcloud It’s TIIIIIIIME #dog #christmas #samoyed ♬ It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters
@knight_thepit @toothandhoney xmas jammies out now!! Use thepits10 to save! #zoomies #christmas #dogpajamas #pitties #cutenessoverloaded #foryou ♬ original sound – @knight_thepit
@scottyhubs It is time #tiktokholidays #christmas #dog ♬ All I Want For Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey
@yourdogsbestfriend Feeling festive #dog #dogsoftiktok #christmas #fyp ♬ Sleigh Ride – The Ronettes
@knight_thepit Christmas time w them is the best #christmas #cutenessoverload #xmas #puppies #puppylove #foryu #christmastiktok ♬ original sound –
@goldenretrieverblu_ It’s the gift that keeps on giving #puppychristmas #thegiftthatkeepsongiving #christmaspup #puptok #puppyviral #goldenretrieverpuppies #cutestpuppy ♬ Waltz of the Flowers – The Manhattan Pops
