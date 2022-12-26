Read full article on original website
nmsuroundup.com
Coach Kill’s Aggies triumph over Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl
The New Mexico State football team wrapped up their regular season with a more than respectable 6-6 record after a 65-3 win over Valparaiso from the FCS division. Despite this finish to the season, this Jerry Kill campaign sent an appeal to the NCAA in order to provide the team with bowl eligibility over teams with a 5-7 record, since not being able to play the same amount of FBS opponents as other programs was no fault of their own. This request was later granted, and the Aggies were pitted against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.
laprensanewspaper.com
La Prensa sports round up
DETROIT, MI, Sunday, December 27, 2022: The Quick Lane Bowl Trophy turned out to be the perfect present for the New Mexico State Aggies, defeating the Bowling Green Falcons 24-19. With over 22,000 in attendance, football fans were treated to a game that featured a Ta’Ron Keith, 75 yard kick off return for a touchdown, a Ahmonte Watkins 45 yard sprint for a score and a Davion Daniels, Safety (#26) blocked punt that caused a safety. Diego Pavia, Quarterback (#10) took control late in the game to seal the win for the Aggies and give the New Mexicans a winning season at 7-6.
Stranded Pitt players hitch ride to Sun Bowl with UTEP basketball coach
Three Pitt football players stranded in Dallas hitched a more than 600-mile-long ride to El Paso with UTEP basketball coach Joe Golding.
Quarterback Diego Pavia led the New Mexico Aggies to a Quick Lane Bowl championship with a 24-19 victory on Monday over Bowling Green in front of 22,987 fans at Ford Field in Detroit.
goairforcefalcons.com
AIR FORCE, BOSTON COLLEGE, NAVY, NORTHWESTERN, STANFORD, TOLEDO, AND VANDERBILT TO RECEIVE 2022 AFCA ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
WACO, TEX. — The U.S. Air Force Academy, Boston College, the U.S. Naval Academy, Northwestern University, Stanford University, the University of Toledo, and Vanderbilt University will share the American Football Coaches Association's 2022 Academic Achievement Award, which is presented by the Memphis Touchdown Club. All seven schools recorded a...
UNM student’s arraignment delayed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the University of New Mexico students charged with attacking New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake was supposed to be in court for an arraignment hearing but his lawyer was out of the country. Jonathan Smith is charged with aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in connection to the […]
‘That’s So Raven’ star Orlando Brown arrested in Ohio
A former Disney Channel television star was arrested in Ohio Thursday morning on a domestic violence charge.
If The Grinch Lived In El Paso, These Would Be His Favorite Spots
Ah yes... The Grinch. Everyone's favorite green grouch (right next to Oscar the Grouch). If you've never heard of The Grinch, or you need a reintroduction, here you go. We know people love to dress up as The Grinch too; there's El Paso's own Grinch & who doesn't love to dress up AS the Grinch.
Delicious Restaurants El Pasoans Sorely Miss – Did You Eat There?
Some great restaurants have come and gone in El Paso. Here are a few that I really miss. The Back Door Lounge. It was located at the corner of Mesa and Rio Grande. They moved Downtown briefly but closed that location quickly. Best place ever for drinks and a burger or sandwich.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
Grand Kerr House bed-and-breakfast to close, owners say
GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — The Grand Kerr House, a bed-and-breakfast in Grand Rapids, Ohio, is set to close, the owners announced in a Facebook post Monday night. Bob and Cathy Trame have owned and lived in the B&B since 2016 and plan to enjoy their retirement in 2023. "Our...
cleveland19.com
Sandusky mom not seen in 5 years
AMBER Alert: Police arrest Ohio woman wanted in kidnapping of 5-month-old twins, 1 still missing. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Christmas Day at Cleveland Hopkins meant flight delays and cancellations for at least a 3rd day in a row. This is a recording...
Suspect flees after attempting to rob west Toledo gas station Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to west Toledo Saturday evening after a suspect reportedly attempted to rob a gas station with a weapon. According to a report, the employee of a Sunoco gas station on the 1600 block of W. Alexis Road said a male wearing a black Carhart jacket, black pants and a blue ski mask entered the location at approximately 6:45 p.m. He allegedly brandished a weapon and attempted to rob the store.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today
Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
Person shot at Holland hotel Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot at a hotel in Holland Tuesday morning. Toledo Police were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on East Mall Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
A National Chain, Delicious El Paso Mexican Food & The Connection
Carlos, Mickey and Pancho - sounds like a Willie Nelson song but it's actually a true story about 2 El Paso restaurants, one local and one that went national. There used to be a Mexican restaurant here in El Paso known as Pancho's Mexican Food Buffet. It was pretty popular,...
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
13abc.com
Fights Break Out at Franklin Park Mall
From 5+ days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup. From 5 days below freezing, to 4 days in the 50s! Dan Smith has the details on the New Year's warmup.
ESD Crews, EPPD move to clean Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
