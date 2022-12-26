The New Mexico State football team wrapped up their regular season with a more than respectable 6-6 record after a 65-3 win over Valparaiso from the FCS division. Despite this finish to the season, this Jerry Kill campaign sent an appeal to the NCAA in order to provide the team with bowl eligibility over teams with a 5-7 record, since not being able to play the same amount of FBS opponents as other programs was no fault of their own. This request was later granted, and the Aggies were pitted against Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO