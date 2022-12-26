Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
See Inside the Popular Scottsdale Estate Often Rented by Celebrities and Athletes
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) —Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s tradition of selling Arizona’s finest properties continues this holiday season with the recent sale of 23035 N Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona for $6.7 million. Listed by Luxury Real Estate Agents Frank Aazami and David Mayo of Russ Lyon...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
New Optima N. Scottsdale Will be a $1 Billion Sustainable Mixed-Use Development
Award-winning real estate development firm Optima is moving forward with its next Arizona residential development in North Scottsdale, Optima McDowell Mountain Village. The $1 billion sustainable mixed-use community will include the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S. and will also be the first project in Arizona built under both the new International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and International Green Construction Code (IgCC).
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
scottsdale.org
Milhaven raps city manager’s advice on Rio Verde plan
One of Rio Verde Foothills’ last hopes for a short-term solution to its water woes appears to have been yanked by Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson, who implied the city should not work with a utility to get water to the unincorporated community northeast of Scottsdale. The Dec. 19...
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
AZFamily
Discount Tire to build new corporate headquarters in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Discount Tire has announced it plans to build its new corporate headquarters in Phoenix near the Loop 101 and State Route 51. The company announced on Tuesday it bought over 35 acres of land at a recent Arizona State Land Department auction for roughly $29,425,000. The proceeds will be invested back into Arizona’s Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education. “We are pleased to acquire this property in Phoenix and begin work on an innovative, sustainable workspace that honors and strengthens the culture on which our company was founded,” said Michael Zuieback, chairman at Discount Tire.
Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale
Chill out at the new ski lodge.Photo byAlex Knight/UnsplashonUnsplash. Beating the heat isn’t always the easiest thing to do. Especially when you call metro Phoenix home. Once that summer sun begins to show itself you already know you’re going to spend most of your daylight hours inside, or at the very least, in a pool somewhere. Sure, there are all kinds of restaurants around town that crank the AC, but not all of them are able to deliver a similar vibe as a classic ski lodge. What happens when you want to take in that kind of feeling without actually splurging on airfare and a lift pass? Well, a brand new bar is aiming to provide you with exactly what you’re looking for.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches
An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona make OpenTable's 'Top 100' list
Restaurants from Scottsdale, Phoenix and Sedona made it to OpenTable's 'Top 100 Restaurants in America for 2022!’
SignalsAZ
Phoenix New Year’s Closures
With New Year’s Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in the City of Phoenix. Here’s how city services are affected:. City of Phoenix offices will be closed on Monday,...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix Habitat for Humanity homes built for homeless vets burglarized right before move in
PHOENIX - A police investigation in Phoenix is underway after a burglary at two Habitat for Humanity homes that were set to house homeless female veterans. The crime happened at 57th Avenue and McDowell Road. Ten female veterans were set to move in this week, but now, that deadline will be pushed back.
peoriatimes.com
Christian Brothers Automotive expands to Peoria
Christian Brothers Automotive is putting more Peoria community members in the driver’s seat when it comes to making decisions on auto services and repair. The brand, which has been ranked No. 1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers three years in a row, recently signed an agreement that will bring its car repair services to Peoria.
AZFamily
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
azbex.com
Mack Planning New 438-unit Multifamily Project in N. Phoenix
Mack Real Estate Group is planning a 438-unit mixed-residential development in north Phoenix to add to its $250M Valley multifamily portfolio. Mack 19th & Monona will feature a mix of Build-to-Rent and garden-style apartment units. The company paid $22M for the site at 20620 N. 19th Avenue. Mack also has...
