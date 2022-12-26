ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Kevin Durant sees Cleveland as another year closer after elite addition of Donovan Mitchell: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Earning their ninth win in a row after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, 125-117, on Monday night, Kevin Durant is watching his Brooklyn Nets shed the drama label and come together as a more and more complete team. He has also watched the Cavs continue to grow with more continuity and an elite addition in the offseason.
Cleveland.com

Kevin Love says Kyrie Irving’s jersey should be retired by Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Not even a question to me’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continued to stupefy the crowd inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with clutch mastery and entrancing dribbles in the face of suffocating double-teams, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love started having flashbacks. “Seen that before,” Love told cleveland.com of Irving’s performance. “The shots...
