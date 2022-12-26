Read full article on original website
CROSS PLAINS TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) – An icy bridge puts a local man in a creek Wednesday morning triggering a team effort rescue. The crash occurred at the bridge on Roy Cole Rd at Owens Chapel, MAP, just before 8 am. A specialized “Stoked” rescue basket and ropes were used to pull the man up on the snow-covered hill to a waiting ambulance. Chief Tommy Jackson with Cross Plains Fire Department was the first to arrive along with RobCo Sheriff’s Dept followed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The new snow coupled with the brief thaw and refreeze has (in the opinion of two separate agencies) made the roads worse than Sunday. Edger Dillard Rd has been shut down due to icy road conditions and as of 6:30 pm, first...
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
The Gallatin Police Department reports that Red River, West Eastland, and Gray St. are all currently blocked by a train. It is unknown how long the roads will be blocked. Drivers should seek an alternate route!. The Gallatin Police Department advises people to stay home if they can as the...
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – We are learning more about the man that was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Springfield Walmart on Thursday, and a GO-Fund-Me has been set up for his family. His name is Charles Edward Birdwell, Sr. of Springfield, and he was...
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - People living at an Ashland City apartment complex say 16 tenants have been displaced after fire sprinkler pipes burst on Saturday. It caused extensive damage to several of the apartments, destroying the belongings of multiple families. Jared Lassiter came back to his Vantage Point apartment...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
In nearby Nashville, a murder that took place on Interstate 24 remains under investigation. Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they continue to investigate the Christmas Day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst (pictured above article) at around noon. The 32-year-old victim was from Greenbrier, Tennessee and was driving on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive.
