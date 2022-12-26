ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robertson County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
smokeybarn.com

Icy Bridge Lands Local Man In A Creek, Team Effort Pull Him To Safety

CROSS PLAINS TENNESSE: (Smokey Barn News) – An icy bridge puts a local man in a creek Wednesday morning triggering a team effort rescue. The crash occurred at the bridge on Roy Cole Rd at Owens Chapel, MAP, just before 8 am. A specialized “Stoked” rescue basket and ropes were used to pull the man up on the snow-covered hill to a waiting ambulance. Chief Tommy Jackson with Cross Plains Fire Department was the first to arrive along with RobCo Sheriff’s Dept followed by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Fatal crash on I-40 near Dickson blocks lanes

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Dickson County near the 176-mile marker on I-40 Westbound. The crash was reported around 7:44 p.m. and around an hour ago, THP confirmed it was a fatal crash. Officials are urging drivers to use caution and...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire

A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Sumner County Source

Train Blocking Several Roads in Gallatin

The Gallatin Police Department reports that Red River, West Eastland, and Gray St. are all currently blocked by a train. It is unknown how long the roads will be blocked. Drivers should seek an alternate route!. The Gallatin Police Department advises people to stay home if they can as the...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian killed crossing Metroplex Drive in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a pedestrian was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Metroplex Drive. Police say the man had been seen crossing the street multiple times before the crash. Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, the man was again crossing the road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Major water leak reported in Sumner County

Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. Major water issues led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning. GasBuddy predicts prices to drop nearly 50 cents …. After a year of pumping out major money for gas, some relief could be in...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

I-24 in Nearby Music City Remains Under Investigation

In nearby Nashville, a murder that took place on Interstate 24 remains under investigation. Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they continue to investigate the Christmas Day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst (pictured above article) at around noon. The 32-year-old victim was from Greenbrier, Tennessee and was driving on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy