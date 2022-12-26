Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!

