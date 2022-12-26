Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016Lavinia ThompsonGainesville, GA
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports BarsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Ski Lodge Now Open in ScottsdaleGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
peoriatimes.com
Benevilla golf tournament offering sponsorship opportunities
Benevilla recently scheduled its 2023 golf tournament fundraiser, Golfing FORE Good, which will tee off Friday, March 3, at the Wigwam Golf Course, 451 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park. The tournament, a four-person scramble, features numerous fun player activities including top score prizes, a hole-in-one contest with a chance...
West Valley View
VIP tickets available for Buckeye Air Fair
With Christmas spirit still in the air, gift the experience of the year and make someone’s holiday special with VIP tickets to Buckeye’s premier event — the 2023 Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In. The 2023 Buckeye Air, featuring the AOPA Fly-In, runs Friday, Feb. 17, through...
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
peoriatimes.com
Christian Brothers Automotive expands to Peoria
Christian Brothers Automotive is putting more Peoria community members in the driver’s seat when it comes to making decisions on auto services and repair. The brand, which has been ranked No. 1 by J.D. Power in Customer Satisfaction among Aftermarket Full-Service Maintenance and Repair Providers three years in a row, recently signed an agreement that will bring its car repair services to Peoria.
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
iheart.com
DETAILS: Mario To Host The 134th Annual Rose Parade on January 2nd!
Exciting news! Mario has been tapped to host the 134th annual Rose Parade in Pasadena on January 2nd, 2023! That parade takes place the morning before the Rose Bowl for 134 years now. Mario will host with the hilarious Ana Gasteyer live on NBC starting at 11am ET. This will be the 96th year that NBC has broadcasted the parade with them first airing it live on radio in 1927 and starting on television in 1954. Pretty cool piece of history Mario is apart of! Be sure to check it out nice and early on Monday!
coloradoboulevard.net
So Long Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Upscale community planned for Seven Ranches
An upscale single-family-home community is in the works for the Seven Ranches area south of Honeycutt Road between Porter and White and Parker roads. Sketch Architecture Company of Mesa submitted a project narrative to the city seeking a pre-application review and a meeting to discuss rezoning the area to create a subdivision.
Fontana Herald News
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario Medical Centers are ‘Best Hospitals’ in maternity care, report says
Kaiser Permanente Fontana and Ontario medical centers have been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as high performing “Best Hospitals” in maternity care for 2022-23, thanks to the delivery of high-quality services to expectant mothers, according to a news release issued by Kaiser Permanente. The two medical...
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
Coalition continues campaign to rename Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach
Protestors erected gallows in front of the giant penny at Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach Monday as part of a protest to demand the park be renamed because of President Abraham Lincoln’s role in ordering or overseeing the deaths of Native Americans. The post Coalition continues campaign to rename Lincoln Park in Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Redlands, CA
Redlands is a peaceful city in San Bernardino County, California. It is full of history and charm, making it an excellent destination for travelers. From beautiful buildings to fascinating exhibits, Redlands has plenty to offer. However, what separates this city from the crowd is its culinary offerings. With so many...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
momcollective.com
The Best Soups in Orange County
I love soup. It has always been on my favorite food list when asked. I’m the crazy person who orders soup in the middle of summer and equally enjoys it on a cold winter night. A good bowl of soup always conjures up childhood memories and provides a sense of literal warmth and comfort. There are so many different types of soups to love and enjoy.
localocnews.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
southarkansassun.com
$300 stimulus to brighten the season: Mayor Bass’ holiday gift to LA families
According to a report by The Sun on December 21, 2022, a stimulus of $300 has been announced by Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles, aimed at benefiting 5,000 families during the holiday shopping rush. The funds, which come from a $1.5 million pot, will be distributed through the GIVEN program, which is part of the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and a partnership between Bass, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department, and its Family Source Centers.
KTLA.com
Beloved Highland Park diner closes abruptly, leaving workers jobless
Stunned employees at a Coco’s restaurant in Highland Park were told during their Christmas party that the restaurant would permanently close on Wednesday. The news came without warning and has left both patrons and employees distraught, with many working and visiting this location for decades. Community members and employees...
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
Comments / 1