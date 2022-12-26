Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can ring in the new year with a free ride on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month in January. The offer begins on January 2 and runs through January 31. As part of locals month, it's free admission to all residents of San Diego County at Old Town Trolley Tours, Ghosts and Gravestones Frightseeing Tour and the historic Whaley House Day Tour.
Sneak peek at 'Safari Park's Float' for 134th Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — When the 134th Rose Parade rolls through the streets of Pasadena, San Diego will share a message of conservation. In this Zevely Zone, I headed to Pasadena to take a sneak peek at the San Diego Safari Park float. Inside the Pasadena warehouse, volunteers from all...
Poway mother's homemade cookie business is an overnight success
POWAY, Calif. — A Poway mother received a holiday surprise she never saw coming; her homemade chocolate chip cookie business is an overnight success. In this Zevely Zone, I met the makers of Oli's Cookies. In order to be a great chef and mother, sometimes you need to write...
Orphaned CA black bear cub now safe at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center
SAN DIEGO — An orphaned California black bear cub is now safe and growing strong at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. The cub weighs approximately 30 pounds and appears to be in good health. The approximately 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
matadornetwork.com
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
Chula Vista woman documents mother's dementia experience
For Chula Vista resident Brigette Simms, the bond between her and her mother was immeasurable. She lived with her mom under the same roof for the past 28 years.
KCRA.com
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
San Diego ranked a top city for New Year’s
From firework displays to nightlife options and fine dining, there's a lot to weigh when deciding where to celebrate the New Year's holiday in style and in budget.
Harbor Police provide meal for travelers stranded at San Diego airport
Travelers stranded at San Diego International Airport received a holiday surprise from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.
NBC San Diego
‘She Had Christmas Presents in Her Trunk': El Cajon Mother Dies in Crash Days Before Christmas
She was run off the road by a driver under the influence on her way to work just before 8:30 a.m. Friday morning according to the California High Patrol. The victim’s family spoke with NBC 7, expressing the joy she brought to their lives. Twenty-five-year-old Leslie Nunez Rosas' sister...
San Diego artist gives historic building a sizzling splash of color
SAN DIEGO — A well-known San Diego artist painted her first rainbow at the age of two and never looked back. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Bankers Hill where the Casa Blanca building is getting a colorful makeover. When the historic apartment complex needed a splash of...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San Diego
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
eastcountymagazine.org
CHRISTMAS DAY APARTMENT FIRE DISPLACES SIX IN LA MESA
December 26, 2022 (La Mesa) – A blaze that may have begun in a Christmas tree yesterday damaged four units at a La Mesa apartment complex, displacing six people and killing a dog. According to Battalion Chief Roddy Blunt with the San Miguel Fire-Rescue Dept., a child told firefighters...
kusi.com
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
Holiday Bowl parade kicks off game day
The Holiday Bowl parade is underway in the Port of San Diego. The bayside streets of downtown are filled with onlookers.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0