Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans can ring in the new year with a free ride on Old Town Trolley Tours during locals month in January. The offer begins on January 2 and runs through January 31. As part of locals month, it's free admission to all residents of San Diego County at Old Town Trolley Tours, Ghosts and Gravestones Frightseeing Tour and the historic Whaley House Day Tour.
Sneak peek at 'Safari Park's Float' for 134th Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — When the 134th Rose Parade rolls through the streets of Pasadena, San Diego will share a message of conservation. In this Zevely Zone, I headed to Pasadena to take a sneak peek at the San Diego Safari Park float. Inside the Pasadena warehouse, volunteers from all...
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
CHRISTMAS DAY APARTMENT FIRE DISPLACES SIX IN LA MESA

December 26, 2022 (La Mesa) – A blaze that may have begun in a Christmas tree yesterday damaged four units at a La Mesa apartment complex, displacing six people and killing a dog. According to Battalion Chief Roddy Blunt with the San Miguel Fire-Rescue Dept., a child told firefighters...
