FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Your Uber or Lyft driver could be homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Canine Airport Therapy Squad (CATS) Helps Stressed TravelersColorado JillDenver, CO
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75
S. UTAH (9-5) Fausett 4-8 2-3 10, Spurgin 5-10 2-7 12, Allen 5-8 3-3 14, Butler 3-8 2-4 9, Jones 6-15 3-4 20, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Healy 3-5 3-6 11, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-27 79. NEW MEXICO ST. (7-6) Avery 3-8 0-0 7, Muhammad 2-4 4-5...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Porterville Recorder
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 74, BOISE STATE 72
Percentages: FG .473, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Agbo 3-3, Degenhart 2-3, Young 0-1, M.Rice 0-2, N.Smith 0-2, Whiting 0-2, Shaver 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Milner). Turnovers: 13 (M.Rice 3, N.Smith 3, Shaver 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Agbo, Degenhart). Steals: 2 (M.Rice, N.Smith). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
FRESNO STATE 58, WYOMING 53
Percentages: FG .432, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Thompson 2-4, Reynolds 2-7, Dusell 1-2, Maldonado 1-2, Kyman 1-5, Oden 0-2, Wenzel 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Maldonado). Turnovers: 11 (Maldonado 4, Anderson 2, Reynolds 2, Kyman, Thompson, Wenzel). Steals: 3 (Kyman, Maldonado, Thompson). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Seattle110—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Huberdeau 7 (Kadri, Andersson), 12:00. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-15-15_44. Seattle 15-11-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of...
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
Porterville Recorder
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Porterville Recorder
Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks have gone...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 63, BROWN 58
Percentages: FG .422, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Wojcik 4-9, Lilly 3-7, Cowan 2-3, Ferrari 0-1, Ndur 0-1, Owusu-Anane 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ndur 2, Anya, Cooley). Turnovers: 16 (Anya 5, Ndur 4, Wojcik 4, Cooley, Lilly, Owusu-Anane). Steals: 4 (Wojcik 2, Anya,...
Porterville Recorder
SAN DIEGO STATE 71, AIR FORCE 55
Percentages: FG .429, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Taylor 3-5, Mills 2-3, Heidbreder 2-7, C.Murphy 1-3, McCreary 0-1, Petraitis 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Becker, Petraitis). Turnovers: 14 (Heidbreder 3, McCreary 3, Petraitis 3, Mills 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2
Anaheim2001—3 Anaheim won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Terry, Zegras), 3:27. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Zegras, Terry), 12:26. 3, Vegas, Stone 16, 13:15 (sh). Penalties_McTavish, ANA (Hooking), 7:12; Kulikov, ANA (Delay of Game), 7:22; Kessel, LV (Slashing), 13:03; Zegras, ANA (Holding), 14:48. Second Period_4, Vegas, Hutton 1...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Indy, 7 p.m. Newfoundland at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Atlanta, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7...
