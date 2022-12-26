Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing
Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence's 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their...
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107. GOLDEN STATE (112) D.Green...
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6
S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75
S. UTAH (9-5) Fausett 4-8 2-3 10, Spurgin 5-10 2-7 12, Allen 5-8 3-3 14, Butler 3-8 2-4 9, Jones 6-15 3-4 20, Barnes 1-3 0-0 3, Healy 3-5 3-6 11, Dut 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 15-27 79. NEW MEXICO ST. (7-6) Avery 3-8 0-0 7, Muhammad 2-4 4-5...
SOUTHERN UTAH 79, NEW MEXICO STATE 75
Percentages: FG .474, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Jones 5-7, Healy 2-4, Allen 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-3, Fausett 0-2, Spurgin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Spurgin 2, Fausett). Turnovers: 14 (Allen 6, Healy 3, Spurgin 3, Butler, Jones). Steals: 5 (Spurgin 3, Healy,...
