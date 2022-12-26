ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

James and the Lakers visit the Hawks

Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup

Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks have gone...
OMAHA, NE
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 127, Denver 126

DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
ALABAMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT

Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy