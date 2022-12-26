Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Which articles were the most popular with Dallas readers in 2022?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
TEXAS Live: New Year's Live! is back in Texas and better than ever!Sheeraz QurbanArlington, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Porterville Recorder
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Porterville Recorder
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Porterville Recorder
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Omaha hosts Vanover and Oral Roberts
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (10-3, 1-0 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Omaha -13; over/under is 153. BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Connor Vanover scored 21 points in Oral Roberts' 79-40 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Mavericks have gone...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
Comments / 0