Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
KTAR.com
Recount confirms Kris Mayes’ slim victory in Arizona attorney general race
PHOENIX — A statewide recount confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ narrow victory over Republican Abe Hamadeh in Arizona’s attorney general race, but not without more drama. The results of automatic recounts in three Arizona races were revealed by Judge Timothy Thomason during a Thursday morning hearing in Maricopa County Superior court.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
knau.org
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
knau.org
Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools
Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school. The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen...
East Valley Tribune
2 groups want to upend voter-OK’d dark money imitative
Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit “dark money’’ in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person “may speak freely ... on all subjects.’’ And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit
In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s new dark money law touted as model for other states
WASHINGTON – It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim...
azpm.org
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s minimum wage to increase for workers in 2023
PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is about to increase more than a dollar an hour to keep up with the cost of living. Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 to $13.85. “The minimum wage adjustment is really designed to help workers that...
Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January
(The Center Square) – Arizona's income tax will switch to a flat rate of 2.5% on Jan. 1, which will be the lowest in the nation among states that assess a state income tax. Although it was initially expected to be implemented in 2024, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced in September that it would be bumped to the 2023 tax year. “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona...
PLANetizen
Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth
“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
As 2022 Comes to a Close Governor Doug Ducey Salutes Arizona Redeveloper and Philanthropist Michael Pollack
Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a redeveloper, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.”
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
These Arizona State House candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 30 districts in the Arizona House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 31-29 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 30 of 30 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
SignalsAZ
Governor Ducey Appoints Jeffrey Louis Sklar
Governor Ducey announced the appointment of Jeffrey Louis Sklar to fill a vacancy on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division II. “Jeffrey’s extensive civil litigation experience, service as a Superior Court Judge and strong commitment to the separation of powers, gives me great confidence in his ability to continue to serve the people of Arizona well,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to announce his appointment to the Arizona Court of Appeals.”
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
KTAR.com
Biden administration invests more than $5 million in Arizona drought resiliency projects
PHOENIX — Three Arizona drought resiliency projects will receive more than $5 million in federal grants under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of the Interior announced on Thursday. The Biden administration announced an investment of $84.7 million to 36 projects across eight Western states for efforts including groundwater...
