Everybody needs an Uncle Rudy in their life. If you don’t have one, find one.

I was fortunate to find mine some years ago, and never forgot him. It’s not every day one comes along. Every person needs a role model that provides influence in what to do, or what not to do.

Uncle Rudy was not my uncle. Matter of fact, we were not even related. I once had a co-worker and special friend whose mother’s brother was named Rudy. Once meeting his Uncle Rudy, he became mine too. I don’t recall his last name; but, that’s not important. I doubt if I even heard it.

Uncle Rudy was born in the Low Country of South Carolina and probably never ventured far from his home turf. When I met him I was told that he was the most level-headed man in Orangeburg County. I didn’t believe that until I saw for myself that tobacco juice seeped out of both corners of his mouth and ran down his chin evenly.

Buy him a beer and he could explain the problems of the world and how we needed to fix them. You had to listen carefully though, as he spoke a language unique to the area. It was a mixture of Cajun, French and English. His dialect also changed with each beer someone bought him.

Story goes that when the French left Arcadia for Louisiana they stopped in what is now South Carolina and dropped off those that were sea sick and didn’t want to go on. If you met Uncle Rudy and heard him talk, you would believe it.

I admit to having a Southern drawl; but, I had a hard time understanding him. It wasn’t until my fourth or fifth beer that I could make sense of what he was saying. That was also my clue to ease off. There were many that tried to drink with him and all they got was a morning hangover.

I only knew him for a short while during the middle 1980s, and we did not stay in contact. He was older than dirt then and I’m sure he has since passed. I can’t picture Uncle Rudy answering my text anyhow. As I recall, he never even mastered the dial phone.

His formal education was just enough to teach him to read, write and do simple math. If given an IQ test, he would score about as well as a sock monkey. He was educated in the school of hard knocks, and knew enough to enjoy life as he felt it needed to be lived.

The man could also dance. That was the heyday of Carolina Beach music and he had more steps than the Washington Monument. All the ladies refused to dance with him saying that they could not keep up with him. That didn’t bother Uncle Rudy as he didn’t need a partner anyway.

His generation was one ahead of mine and they are leaving us quickly. Sadly, when my generation is gone Uncle Rudy and his kind will not be remembered by anyone. I hope that in sharing my memory I have caused you to reflect on someone like that in your past.

Everyone needs an Uncle Rudy to put life in its proper perspective. They may go through life a half of a bubble off plumb, but they are happy there. I respect that and appreciate him allowing me a brief visit into his world.

God bless and have a great day.