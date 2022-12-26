Read full article on original website
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
A High Honor Was Awarded To Pho Tay Ho Restaurant
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
Sightseeing in Utah
KUTV
Utah mom raising money to lay roses next to Jordan, Lowe gravesites ahead of Bowl game
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah mother is raising money to place roses near the gravesites of slain teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe ahead of the Bowl game. The Utes take on Penn State in just a few days on Jan. 2 in their second appearance in the Rose Bowl in Southern California.
247Sports
Utah's '23 OL class was among the best in the country
With another Pac-12 title housed in the Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center, this season has been a remarkable one for Kyle Whittingham's Utah program. Key to the success on the offensive side of the ball have been the big men up front, who played at a high level throughout the season. Largely a product of coach Jim Harding's efforts recruiting and developing that unit over the years, both of which took a big step forward this season.
KUTV
Talkin' Sports: Former Utah, BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb on college hoops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utes, Cougars and Aggies are about to dive into the conference basketball season. Tim LaComb was on Rick Majerus' staff at the U, served as Dave Rose's assistant coach at Y and his kid played AAU basketball with the Aggies Steven Ashworth, so who better to assess the local teams as they move into conference play? Watch Tim with DJ on KMYU Talkin' Sports right here.
Staying power: How the Utes arrived among college football’s big boys
As the Utes prepare for a second Rose Bowl — this one against Penn State — in as many years, we look back at how the program reached such lofty heights; such success isn’t achieved by chance
FOX Sports
Utah vs. Penn State best bet, odds and how to bet
The No. 8 Utah Utes take on the No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Monday, January 2. The Utes have been unbelievably tough this season. They played spoiler to USC on two occasions, the most recent being the Pac-12 Conference title game. In that contest, Utah thumped the Trojans 47-24 and dashed their playoff hopes. The Utes have earned back-to-back conference titles, and they match up well with their bowl game opponents.
kjzz.com
Utah couple opts to drives to Rose Bowl after Southwest flight canceled
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah couple was forced to drive if they wanted to attend the Rose Bowl game after their Southwest flight was canceled. Southwest Airlines cancelled at least another 2500 flights across the nation as of Wednesday. A South Jordan couple found out their flight...
Utah basketball great Arnie Ferrin passes away at age 97
One of the most decorated basketball players in the University of Utah's history who went on to play in the NBA and become a charter member of the Utah Sports Hall of Fame has passed away.
kslsports.com
Red Rocks Get Donation From Current Student-Athlete
SALT LAKE CITY- Name, Image, and Likeness has been an interesting topic of discussion amongst those in the college athletics world for the past year or two. Yes, there are certainly examples of when it goes wrong, and NIL perhaps could have been introduced with more structure, but there are also examples of it being put to good use. The latest comes from Utah gymnast Grace McCallum who donated a massage chair to the Red Rocks with the money she has already made with NIL.
ksl.com
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Spencer Johnson Nearing Return From Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has been without their top player the past month. But, with West Coast Conference play about to start, BYU hopes that is changing this week. Starting guard Spencer Johnson was a full participant in practice on Tuesday. He was wearing a sizeable DonJoy knee brace on the left knee he injured during the Thanksgiving Day loss to Butler at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
hebervalleyradio.com
University of Utah Athletics Legend Arnie Ferrin Dead At 97
SALT LAKE CITY-Tuesday morning, University of Utah athletics confirmed the death of former Utes star basketball player and athletic director Arnie Ferrin. Ferrin passed away at the age of 97. Ferrin, who led Utah to national championships in 1944 and 1947, is the only four-time All-American in program history. The...
An 18th Avenue Home Is Decorated To The Hilt For The Holidays
18th Avenues Home decorated for ChristmasPhoto byImage is author's. One of the main holiday traditions for many people is driving around during the Christmas season to see all the beautiful lights and decorations that people place on their homes. A highlight in the Salt Lake Valley which many people enjoy during such outings is a beautifully decorated home at 805 East 18th Avenue in Salt Lake City.
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Utah, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Utah featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
KUTV
Refresh your home in the New Year with Vintage Oak
KUTV — The following information was provided by Vintage Oak. With the holidays behind us and the New Year right around the corner, many of us are thinking about updating our living spaces. Whether you're thinking of creating more order, more comfort or finding more usable furnishings for your family and home, Vintage Oak Furniture in Sandy, Utah is a great place to find what you're looking for.
ksl.com
More snow expected to replace rain Tuesday night, especially in Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's next snowstorm is quickly approaching, with rain expected to turn to snow along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday evening. It's the first of two winter weather systems to arrive this week, which could bring 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. The second system will arrive Friday and continue through Sunday.
KUTV
Support local and get unique finds in Orem
KUTV — Supporting local businesses just got easier with Painted Tree Boutiques!. Caylie spoke with Kari about the unique shopping experience and what costumers can find in their Orem location. For more information head to paintedtree.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out...
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Salt Lake City
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
