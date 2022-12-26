SALT LAKE CITY- Name, Image, and Likeness has been an interesting topic of discussion amongst those in the college athletics world for the past year or two. Yes, there are certainly examples of when it goes wrong, and NIL perhaps could have been introduced with more structure, but there are also examples of it being put to good use. The latest comes from Utah gymnast Grace McCallum who donated a massage chair to the Red Rocks with the money she has already made with NIL.

