Orlando, FL

ABC7 Los Angeles

Toronto faces Los Angeles on home slide

Los Angeles Clippers (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Raptors are 10-6 on their home court. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT

DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
DETROIT, MI
ABC7 Los Angeles

Anaheim brings losing streak into game against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) : Golden Knights -183, Ducks +156; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim has a 4-5-1...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'

MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Pelé, Brazilian soccer legend and king of the "beautiful game," dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer icon who remains the only player to ever win the World Cup three times, has died, his daughter announced Thursday. He was 82."Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace."Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pelé was being treated, confirmed the soccer star's death from multiple organ failure.The three-time World Cup winner's cancer had advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein Hospital recently said he was under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been hospitalized since late November at Albert...
ABC7 Los Angeles

Kings place Kaliyev on injured reserve, promote Byfield

The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Arthur Kaliyev on injured reserve Tuesday, clearing the way for a return of a prized prospect. Kaliyev's transaction is retroactive to Dec. 20 while he recovers from a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old winger has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games for the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Colorado has a 19-11-2 record overall and a 9-5-2...
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Soccer great Pelé through the years

Soccer great Pelé through the years (Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)
FLORIDA STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Anaheim plays Nashville after Henrique's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (14-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks' 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim has a 9-22-4 record overall and...
ANAHEIM, CA

