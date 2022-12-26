Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart now uses drones for fast, local deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida City Named as the Most Underwhelming in the World by TouristsL. CaneOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenKissimmee, FL
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Toronto faces Los Angeles on home slide
Los Angeles Clippers (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Raptors are 10-6 on their home court. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT
DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anaheim brings losing streak into game against Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) : Golden Knights -183, Ducks +156; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks will try to break a three-game skid when they play the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim has a 4-5-1...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Nearing age 38, LeBron James says top priority is 'to win'
MIAMI -- Back in the arena where he played arguably the best basketball of his career, LeBron James was asked to look to the future rather than back into the past and share how much longer he plans to play in the NBA. "I don't have a number," James said...
Pelé, Brazilian soccer legend and king of the "beautiful game," dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer icon who remains the only player to ever win the World Cup three times, has died, his daughter announced Thursday. He was 82."Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace."Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pelé was being treated, confirmed the soccer star's death from multiple organ failure.The three-time World Cup winner's cancer had advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein Hospital recently said he was under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been hospitalized since late November at Albert...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings place Kaliyev on injured reserve, promote Byfield
The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Arthur Kaliyev on injured reserve Tuesday, clearing the way for a return of a prized prospect. Kaliyev's transaction is retroactive to Dec. 20 while he recovers from a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old winger has nine goals and 19 points in 34 games for the Kings.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Avalanche bring home winning streak into matchup with the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (19-12-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-11-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they take on the Los Angeles Kings. Colorado has a 19-11-2 record overall and a 9-5-2...
Photos: Soccer great Pelé through the years
Soccer great Pelé through the years (Original Caption) Miami, Florida: Head and shoulders portrait of the New York Cosmos soccer sensation Pele standing on the field in New York Cosmos uniform. The crowd can be seen in the background. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)
ABC7 Los Angeles
Anaheim plays Nashville after Henrique's 2-goal game
Nashville Predators (14-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (9-22-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Nashville Predators after Adam Henrique scored two goals in the Ducks' 3-2 shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim has a 9-22-4 record overall and...
Ohio State football star slams overly serious fans: ‘Grown people are talking crazy about children’
Ohio State football players don’t just learn to be winning players during their tenures at the university, they are also
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
Report: Soccer Legend Pele Dead at 82
The icon won three World Cup titles with Brazil and is largely celebrated as one of the greatest players of all time.
Comments / 0