Pelé, the Brazilian soccer icon who remains the only player to ever win the World Cup three times, has died, his daughter announced Thursday. He was 82."Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace."Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pelé was being treated, confirmed the soccer star's death from multiple organ failure.The three-time World Cup winner's cancer had advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein Hospital recently said he was under "elevated care" related to "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions."Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been hospitalized since late November at Albert...

30 MINUTES AGO