Monday briefing: The death of a queen, family tensions – what 2022 meant for the royals

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dscVH_0juXBklA00
Flowers and tributes are pictured left in Green Park in London following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Happy Christmas! Sorry it’s late, hope nobody gave you socks. This week, we’ll be bringing you a series of pieces looking back on some of the big news themes of the year, and with Charles’s first King’s Speech – it still sounds weird to say that – yesterday, the obvious place to start seems like the monarchy.

2022 was the year when the earth cracked under Buckingham Palace, and with Charles finding his feet, William and Harry at war, and Andrew still knocking about somewhere in the background, it is still far from clear how things will settle. In today’s newsletter, the Guardian’s Caroline Davies reflects on the extraordinary experience of covering the death of Elizabeth II – and some of the other remarkable events in the House of Windsor’s momentous year.

In depth: ‘It was surreal to stand there in this silent hall’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJi2C_0juXBklA00
State funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth. Photograph: Reuters

In a previous job, I was tasked with keeping an eye on the Guardian’s preparations for the death of the Queen. There was an overwhelming spreadsheet of pieces to manage, many of which required updating on a regular basis: however old she was, events never really seemed to slow down. Every time I got a call from Caroline Davies, who leads the Guardian’s coverage of the royal family, I gulped a little.

Imagine, then, how it was for Caroline. “It was in the back of my mind constantly for a long time,” she said. “For the last few months of her life in particular. You would carry it with you wherever you went, you’d always have a laptop. You know, of course, that eventually it’s going to happen. And then on the day – the story is just so big.”

With all that in mind, it is surreal to think how shortly beforehand other stories led the royal news – and how quickly afterwards events gained their own momentum once again. Here’s a short reminder of what kind of a year it has been for the royal family – before, during, and after.

13 January: Prince Andrew loses military roles and use of HRH title

The year could hardly have had a less auspicious beginning than this, the inevitable removal of the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages. Buckingham Palace said he would no longer use the “His Royal Highness” title. One month later, he settled the sexual assault case filed against him by Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, and while that spared him the direct embarrassment of testifying in court, in another way his disgrace was complete.

Andrew made no admission of guilt, although he did say he would “demonstrate his regret for his association” with Jeffrey Epstein, by supporting the “fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims”. He has not returned to public life since. He now cuts a slightly ghoulish figure, sometimes sliding into view at state occasions – he accompanied his mother at Prince Philip’s memorial service, but was told not to wear military dress at her funeral.

In the future, it is reported that Charles sees no role for him within the royal family. He is occasionally photographed riding a horse in Windsor Great Park.

7 June: ‘Humbled and deeply touched’: Queen thanks nation as four-day jubilee ends

Maybe the thing that made the platinum jubilee feel a little poignant even to natural sceptics of the royal family was what everybody knew, but only mentioned in the most circuitous way: this was a kind of farewell to the Queen, who was barely well enough to attend it.

Stephen Bates wrote a perceptive piece about how the four days of festivities revealed the monarchy’s head start before any serious debate about republicanism begins: “Until republicans can come up with something similarly joyous for the majority of the people they are going to struggle.” On the other hand, the Guardian’s leading article said, “it is perfectly possible to enjoy a street party, a concert or a display without having strong views in favour of the monarchy or the jubilee”.

Reporting on events around Buckingham Palace, Caroline said, “had a very strange feeling of huge enthusiasm but also mourning in advance. And it was clear from her brief appearance that the Queen was extremely frail by then.”

8 September: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, dies aged 96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368Mhg_0juXBklA00
King Charles III and the Queen Consort in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her State Funeral at the Abbey in London. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Today, when Caroline looks back, the moment she remembers most vividly is being one of the journalists inside Westminster Hall before the Queen’s catafalque (quite a Google search spike, this) was brought in.

“It was surreal to stand there in this silent, almost empty hall,” she said. “It was filling up with the peers and everybody, and I remember thinking to myself that every time she had come in here during her life, she must have known she would end up lying in state here. That must have been a strange feeling.”

She also remembers how much the choreography of events “generated momentum that was hard to resist. That was not by mistake. The palace dripped information out over a fortnight. That left no moment, really, for republicans to have a chance of seizing the agenda. The palace left nothing to chance.”

8 December: Media outlets outraged over Meghan and Harry series run wall-to-wall coverage

You could pick any number of headlines about the Harry and Meghan Netflix series, but Jim Waterson’s analysis piece fairly pithily captures the tension, symbiosis, and trauma at the heart of their decision to make a six-part documentary. “In one sense, I don’t think it really mattered what was in it,” Caroline said. “Elements of the press were determined to be outraged whatever they said.” And also to run those revelations in full.

Meghan and Harry were not always sympathetic figures – but Catherine Bennett made the crucial point that “it’s possible for the couple to be both irritating and wronged”. Nesrine Malik put her finger on a central feature of the Netflix series that made it hard to track their progressive intent: “It is that they are not renouncing their unearned right to royalty, but are angry that they could not claim it,” she said. “As far as the royal family are concerned, they don’t want a coup: they want their cut.”

“I think there had been hopes, perhaps, that the Queen’s funeral might act as some sort of catalyst to bring all of it to an end,” Caroline said. “Even if it did seem that way from the outside at the time, we now know that that wasn’t the case – although it is important to say that the interviews were conducted before the Queen died. So far, at least, there’s been no direct attack on Harry and Meghan in response. But who knows how long that will last.” Prince Harry’s memoir comes out in January.

25 December: King Charles highlights cost of living crisis in first Christmas broadcast

Charles’s Christmas broadcast was his first substantial public address since the death of his mother – and he began by noting that he was standing “so close to where my beloved mother is laid to rest with my dear father”, saying that for anyone who loses a loved one, “we feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition”.

But then Charles moved on to the cost of living crisis, and the “great anxiety and hardship” of many struggling to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm”. If you squinted, you might have seen something political there – but it was also anodyne enough to pass unremarked. (You can read it in full here.)

“He has spoken about knowing that he has to be different as King to the Prince of Wales,” Caroline said – and nothing yesterday conclusively challenged that view. Until the coronation next year, she added, “we are in something of an interim period. That will be the moment that his position is really asserted.”

Even so, it will, in every sense, be a long way from his mother’s coronation in 1953. “These are straitened times, Britain is obviously far diminished as a world power from those days, and society’s view of the royal family has changed hugely,” Caroline said. “The spectacle then was in part about asserting Britain as a global power. We don’t know yet what version of Britain Charles will try to evoke.”

Today in Focus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJW8H_0juXBklA00
Can I Tell You A Secret? Photograph: Design/The Guardian

Catch up with Can I tell you a secret?

The Guardian’s daily podcast is taking a break over Christmas, so why not use the time to catch up to with the Guardian’s six-episode podcast, Can I tell you a secret? Guardian journalist Sirin Kale investigates the story of Matthew Hardy, a cyberstalker who terrified people in his home town and beyond for over a decade.

His harassment would often start in the same way, with a fake profile posing as a young woman asking a simple question: “Hey hun, can I tell you a secret?”. This series attempts to untangle his web of deception to find out how and why he wreaked havoc over so many people’s lives.

The best of the Upside

A look back at this year’s good news

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5S27_0juXBklA00
Panchiko’s long lost album turned up in a charity shop. Photograph: Graeme Robertson/The Guardian

Wednesday 17 August In 2001, a band called Panchiko played a festival in the Nottinghamshire town of Sutton-in-Ashfield. It was a flop: the crowd wasn’t enthused, the band disbanded soon after and the musicians got on with their lives, drifting apart from one another.

That was until 2016, when their album turned up in a charity shop. The person who bought the CD made it their mission to find out who was behind the album. Thus began Panchiko’s journey into the cultural zeitgeist. For years, internet sleuths looked for Panchiko – and eventually found them. The former bandmates were shocked that, after all these years, they had, without their knowledge, acquired a dedicated fanbase. Now in their 40s, the band came together for a US tour this year.

Sign up here for a weekly roundup of The Upside, sent to you every Sunday

The Guardian

