Memphis, TN

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
James Harden Roasted For Ridiculous Pre-Game Outfit

James Harden is the latest NBA star to be roasted for his tunnel outfit. James Harden has been having a great season with Philadelphia. While the 76ers got off to a very slow start, they are now one of the hottest teams in the league. Harden has been playing great basketball with Joel Embiid, and overall, they have a shot to perhaps win the East.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors-Memphis Grizzlies Christmas Day game featured no shortage of trash talk. Notably, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson called out Dillon Brooks during the game. Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant shared his thoughts on Thompson taunting Brooks, per Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “Morant didn’t see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at […] The post Ja Morant’s reaction to Klay Thompson trash talking Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz

The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
MEMPHIS, TN
Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl

Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
EUGENE, OR
Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic

Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move

Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
Los Angeles, CA
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

