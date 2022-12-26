Read full article on original website
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
Boil advisory for small section of Bossier City rescinded
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City advises customers that the boil advisory issued on Sunday, December 25, 2022 for customers in the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Holiday Place as been rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health as of Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
Timing Louisiana's Storm and Heavy Rain Threat Today and Friday
Most of Louisiana will dance between scattered rain drops today but heavier showers and possibly storms will move through the state later tonight and early Friday. Here's when to expect the worst.
Water issues in Shreveport improving
SHREVEPORT, La. - Water issues continue to be the biggest topic of concern around the ArkLaTex even with some improvement today for Shreveport customers. But more work needs to be done. Crews have been out working since Christmas Eve when this arctic blast came through, freezing pipes and causing leaks.
Second round of bottled water distributed in Shreveport; city says most service restored
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents snatched up another 26 pallets of emergency drinking water Tuesday, depleting a second shipment since Monday as the city continues to recover from damage caused by a deep freeze over the holiday weekend. Burst pipes and low water pressure have plagued Shreveport‘s water...
Boil advisory issued for small area of Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La- The City of Bossier City has issued a boil advisory for customers within the 1300 through 1600 blocks of Holiday Place. The city said crews on Sunday responded to a 8” water main break at 1506 Holiday Place. The cause of the water main break is unknown. Currently, customers within this area will have low water pressure as repair efforts continue. These repairs are expected to be complete by 8:00 pm on Sunday.
Water system woes in Shreveport continue after winter blast
SHREVEPORT, La - Some residents of Shreveport have not been feeling the Christmas spirit over the last few days because they don't have any water or very low water pressure. Crews were out working Monday on the water issues. One was at the corner of Southfield and Anniston. The problems...
Rhino Coffee adapts to boil water advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Last week's arctic blast burst pipes throughout Shreveport, leading to low or no water pressure throughout the city. For days you've been advised not to drink the water unless you boil it first. But walk inside Rhino Coffee and you'll notice it's business as usual even under the boil advisory.
‘Technical issues’ temporarily shut down COVID vaccination site
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Just as Northwest Louisiana braces for a spike in COVID cases, the biggest vaccine distribution center in the area is closed through the first week of the new year. The drive-through vaccination site at the old Chevyland on Linwood Avenue in Shreveport, operated by LSU...
When Will Water Service Be Fully Functional and Repaired In The Shreveport Area?
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. The city says Department of Water and Sewerage crews continue to work around the clock assisting customers with shut-offs and containing main breaks as they find them. Crews are also out checking fire hydrants to bleed off air pockets that may hinder water pressure from reaching low-pressure areas.
Advisories for some Red River, Claiborne Parish water systems
(KTAL/KMSS) – Some customers in Red River and Claiborne Parishes are without water and/or under boil advisories on Christmas night after below-freezing temperatures caused Northwest Louisiana water systems to experience problems. Hickory Grove Water System, Red River Parish. Hickory Grove Water System customers in Red River Parish will be...
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
Bossier City reminds residents of fireworks law ahead of New Year’s
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The New Year is approaching and as fireworks will be set off for the occasion, the Bossier City Fire Department advises residents who plan to celebrate the holiday to keep a few important tips in mind. According to Bossier City’s law, fireworks can be sold...
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory …. Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on...
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
More water on way to Mansfield as system recovers from deep freeze
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More bottled water is on the way to Mansfield as the city continues to recover from widespread leaks and low-pressure issues since a deep freeze hit water systems hard on Friday. De Soto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson says another 20 or so pallets of water...
Water leak issues turn into boil advisory for southeast Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 24, several residents began to complain about issues with their water. Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage began investigating the source of a water leak in the Southeast pressure zone, which was causing low water pressure for some residents and no water for others. Shortly after, the Department issued a boil advisory after several main and residential waterlines blew out.
Next storm system arrives on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker which is scheduled to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday was over the western US on Wednesday afternoon. This system increases our rain chance starting late tonight. The likelihood of precipitation becomes a probability for the latter part of Thursday.
Report: Increase in COVID-causing virus in northwest Louisiana wastewater
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Water samples collected by the Center of Excellence for Emerging Viral Threats (CEEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport revealed an increase in the level of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the wastewater in northwest Louisiana. According to CEEVT researchers, an increase in the virus that causes COVID-19...
Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves
Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
