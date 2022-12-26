The Cowboys and Titans, facing off for the first time in four years, both have something to play for in their Thursday Night Football showdown at Nissan Stadium. At 11-4 with a playoff berth already clinched, Dallas is still in play for the NFC East title and the NFC's No. 1 overall seed, albeit with slim chances. The Cowboys need to beat Tennessee to keep those hopes alive. Dallas has to win out and needs the Eagles to lose out to win the NFC East. To get the first-round bye, the Cowboys would also need Minnesota and San Francisco to lose at least one of their final two games.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO