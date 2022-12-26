ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors

Dillon Brooks had some harsh words for the officials after the Christmas Day game between his Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Klay Thompson got a technical foul for taunting Brooks after making a jumper in front of him late in the game. Draymond Green & Klay Thompson taunting Dillon Brooks Klay:... The post Dillon Brooks ripped referees after loss to Warriors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Why Cowboys-Titans is a dangerous trap game for Dallas

The Cowboys and Titans, facing off for the first time in four years, both have something to play for in their Thursday Night Football showdown at Nissan Stadium. At 11-4 with a playoff berth already clinched, Dallas is still in play for the NFC East title and the NFC's No. 1 overall seed, albeit with slim chances. The Cowboys need to beat Tennessee to keep those hopes alive. Dallas has to win out and needs the Eagles to lose out to win the NFC East. To get the first-round bye, the Cowboys would also need Minnesota and San Francisco to lose at least one of their final two games.
NASHVILLE, TN

