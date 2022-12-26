Read full article on original website
Crystal Wilson: Woman arrested for murder of adoptive son who disappeared in 2016
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas Residents
Visiting Phoenix To Watch Michigan Play? Stop By These Michigan Sports Bars
Ski Lodge Now Open in Scottsdale
Eye on Valley Business: MoodConnect
West Valley View
TUHSD media programs shatter records at state conference
The student media programs of Copper Canyon High School and La Joya Community High School set new school records and were recognized among the best in the state at the Arizona Interscholastic Press Association’s high school journalism convention in November. After several years of placing among the top schools...
West Valley View
Late deputy, mom honored by Donate Life
Deborah Edenhofer and her son, Tyler, were connected by football. The single mother encouraged him to cheer on her hometown Buffalo Bills during his formative years in Glendale. Football is bringing them together one more time as the late Tyler will be honored on the Donate Life America float in...
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Arizona, you should add the following town to your list.
danceinforma.us
Adaptive Dance for Down Syndrome at The School of Ballet Arizona
The School of Ballet Arizona is currently enrolling new students for the spring session of Adaptive Dance for children ages 5-18! Based on the successful Adaptive Dance Program of Boston Ballet, this program is designed to create a class environment sensitive to the needs of students with Down Syndrome while nurturing their self-expression and developing their movement, social, and rhythmic skills.
AZFamily
Gov. elect Katie Hobbs announces health and human services cabinet members
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Governor-elect Katie Hobbs has announced her health and human services cabinet members. “These are some of the best minds Arizona has to offer, and I am proud that they have chosen to serve the people of Arizona by my side,” said Governor-Elect Hobbs. “As a social worker, I know firsthand the importance of these crucial agencies to the lives of the people who need them.”
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
Death of Valley motorcyclist spurs his friends to raise awareness on safety gear
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley family is saying goodbye to their 19-year-old son after he was killed in a motorcycle crash just before Christmas Eve. Now one of his close riding buddies, Jeremy Behie, is hoping more riders do whatever they can to protect themselves from the dangers on the road -- especially when it comes to protective gear.
AZFamily
Chandler man caring for kids whose parents died walking on frozen lake
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people from Chandler are dead after walking on a frozen lake outside of Payson. A family friend said the three were taking a picture when the ice gave way and they fell through. The victims include a wife and husband who left behind two children. “We were really shocked and shaken. I wasn’t able to speak for a moment,” said Kishore Pittala.
kjzz.org
Meet the ditch riders who keep the Phoenix area irrigation water system flowing
Phoenix was built on the remains of an ancient Hohokam city. When the first settlers arrived, they built their farms around irrigation canals the Hohokam left behind. But they were at the mercy of the river. In the early 1900s, the farmers got together, and, with the help of the government, built a dam to harness the Salt River.
West Valley View
VIP tickets available for Buckeye Air Fair
With Christmas spirit still in the air, gift the experience of the year and make someone’s holiday special with VIP tickets to Buckeye’s premier event — the 2023 Buckeye Air Fair and AOPA Fly-In. The 2023 Buckeye Air, featuring the AOPA Fly-In, runs Friday, Feb. 17, through...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (12/29/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
fox10phoenix.com
Body of kidnapped teen found in rural Maricopa County
FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett has the latest on a homicide investigation after the body of 17-year-old Jesse Camacho was found in a rural part of Maricopa County. He was taken by two gunmen just over a week ago from a west Phoenix home.
AZFamily
No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!
More than 3,901 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 6:30 p.m. ET Monday. Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year. Community comes together to replace stolen gifts for seniors. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Thousands of...
Phoenix New Times
Southwest Airlines ‘Meltdown’ Still Slamming Sky Harbor
Southwest Airlines' first-class faux pas can be felt in Phoenix. The Dallas-based airline mothballed 15,700 flights since December 22, first citing the wintry whiteout that walloped the country. Winter Storm Elliott delayed flights from coast to coast, but by Monday, the nation’s airlines had pretty much made a full recovery....
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
kjzz.org
Arizona to see influx of out-of-town visitors for college bowl game lineup
Arizona will see an influx of travelers this week when college football teams square off in the Valley and in Tucson for bowl games. The action begins Tuesday when Wisconsin and Oklahoma State meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The most high-profile game takes...
The Rise of Co-Living Spaces in Phoenix: A New Trend in Real Estate
In recent years, the concept of co-living has gained popularity as a more affordable and flexible housing option for individuals and families. Co-living spaces, which are typically furnished apartments or houses shared by multiple people, offer a sense of community and shared amenities like gyms, pools, and common areas.
azbex.com
Mack Planning New 438-unit Multifamily Project in N. Phoenix
Mack Real Estate Group is planning a 438-unit mixed-residential development in north Phoenix to add to its $250M Valley multifamily portfolio. Mack 19th & Monona will feature a mix of Build-to-Rent and garden-style apartment units. The company paid $22M for the site at 20620 N. 19th Avenue. Mack also has...
