Before they officially join the team in Gainesville, several of Florida’s signees from the class of 2023 will participate in high school All-Star games in January. Nearly half the class will play in the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 3, including five-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, three-star lineman Knijeah Harris and four-star receiver Eugene Wilson III on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully, Rashad and Wilson can link up at some point during the game to give Gators fans a preview of the dynamic connection headed to Hogtown.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 34 MINUTES AGO