Read full article on original website
Jonathan M. Harrison Jr.
2d ago
Yeah I agree with the ignorance being displayed here by the non native. They'll never know or understand the degree to what our people and families have suffered and endured through and continue to rise above.
Reply(5)
8
IceAxe
2d ago
I buy a license to fish in Montana. If I want to fish on a reservation in Montana I have to buy a license for that reservation.
Reply
6
westdakota
3d ago
Just do away with the reservations already. It was the worst thing we could have done for the natives.
Reply
8
Related
KTEN.com
Three-state 'hydrogen hub' to apply for federal funding
(KTEN) — In March, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana established the HALO Hydrogen Hub to promote development of hydrogen as a source of energy. Now the U.S. Department of Energy is encouraging the Hub to submit a full application to receive federal funding. "They eliminated about 60% of applicants after...
Govs. Stitt, Hutchinson, Edwards motivate application submission of Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program
Governors J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and John Bel Edwards of Louisiana announced on Tuesday the U.S. Dep. of Energy has motivated the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a Full Application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming?
Not so fast; federal law has slowed our shift to renewables. What will it take to reform it?. Colorado’s largest electrical utility last week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission [capability] next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas joins Louisiana, Oklahoma in HALO Hub application
Govs. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana and J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has encouraged the HALO Hydrogen Hub to submit a full application for the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, allocated through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
EPA is investigating Colorado for potentially discriminating against Hispanic residents with air pollution regulations
DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That’s a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near Colorado’s...
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
marketplace.org
Next year, 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires pay transparency
In the coming year, about 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires employers to disclose salaries in job postings. Last week, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, signed a pay transparency law that will take effect in the state in September. Similar laws in California and Washington state take effect on the first of the year and are already on the books in New York City and Colorado.
kgou.org
Oklahoma students will see increased access to summer meals under omnibus bill
The omnibus package signed by President Joe Biden includes some stipulations that will make getting lunch easier for students in Oklahoma. One provision enshrines a permanent nationwide benefit for lunches over the summer months. Executive Director of Hunger Free Oklahoma Chris Bernard said qualified families can get $40 per month for up to $120 a summer through the electronic benefits transfer program.
Montana legislators to review a bill that would regulate sober living houses
In the upcoming year, a bill will be reviewed by the Montana Legislature that would regulate sober living homes in the state and would make a massive impact in Billings.
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Looming earthquake in Midwest will be ‘catastrophic’
It’s a deadly threat you may have never heard of. The New Madrid seismic zone is a series of faults that once rocked the U.S. It runs under parts of Missouri, Arkansas and Tennessee. “The seismic risk in the central U.S. has been defined by Homeland Security and FEMA...
cowboystatedaily.com
In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
KOCO
Many Oklahomans left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Many Oklahomans have been left stranded after a nationwide airline meltdown. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands more flights on Tuesday. Oklahomans found themselves stuck, some all the way in California. Oklahomans who spoke with KOCO 5 said they’d prefer to fly home, being so far away.
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
Where Is The Lowest Point In Wyoming?
The question is often asked, what is the highest point in your state?. For Wyoming it's Gannett Peak at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. But then what is the lowest point in each state?. In...
pdjnews.com
for citizen-led measures to get on the ballot
Oklahoma public opinion pollster Bill Shapard believed he could make Oklahoma’s initiative petition process run smoother — and create a new business opportunity for himself. So he pitched the idea to Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, leading to a change in state law that made it harder for citizen-led efforts to get state questions on the ballot. Legislation McCall authored in 2020 required…
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption
In the early 1970s, something revolutionary happened. Everyday Montanans stood up, demanding a new constitution with expanded rights and freedoms. One-hundred delegates from across the state – democratically chosen by their communities – gathered in Helena to draft a document admired the world over as a model for citizen democracy. One thing they all had […] The post Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption appeared first on Daily Montanan.
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation
SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
Comments / 68