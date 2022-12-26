Who will win Premier League 2022/23? Updated odds for EPL title, Champions League spots and relegation candidates

The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.

