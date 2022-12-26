Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes just 280 passing yards away from joining Drew Brees, Tom Brady in NFL's exclusive club
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Held out of practice
Lawrence (toe) didn't practice Wednesday. The toe injury has affected Lawrence's practice participation since Week 14 but hasn't stopped him from playing and leading the Jaguars to three straight wins while accounting for nine total touchdowns against three turnovers. Fumbles remain a problem with his 10 being fourth-most in the league, though the extent has probably been exaggerated on account of his bad luck in losing eight of them. As for Week 17, head coach Doug Pederson said he'll play to win and won't rest starters this Sunday against the Texans, even though the game is essentially irrelevant to the playoff picture, per Adam Stites of USA Today. The Jaguars will follow the Week 17 game with a winner-take-all bout with the Titans in Week 18 to determine the AFC South champion.
CBS Sports
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
CBS Sports
Prisco's Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
It finally happened. It took me 16 weeks, but I finally hit my triple crown of picking. I hit big with my ATS selections as part of my CBSSports.com Expert Picks, as well as my straight-up picks and also my best bets. The records: 13-3 ATS, 12-4 straight up and...
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out
Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Vander Esch didn't practice during Week 17 prep due to a neck injury and wasn't expected to play Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him officially ruled out. Micah Parsons (hand) is questionable, so the Cowboys may be without two of their starting linebackers for Thursday's primetime matchup against Tennessee.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
NFL DFS, Cowboys vs. Titans: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football will kick off Week 17 as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys can still track down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture, while the Titans are heading towards a Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars in which the winner takes the AFC South. That has led Mike Vrabel to suggest that he may consider resting players battling through injuries, which could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy. As a result, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz all could be impact players in your NFL DFS lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Playing Thursday
Ekblad (upper body) will play Thursday against Montreal. Ekblad was injured Friday in the Panthers' last game before the holiday break, but he ended up being the beneficiary of the league's schedule as Florida has had the last five days off. Ekblad has four goals and 14 points in 24 games this season, but he's only picked up two assists (both against New Jersey on Dec. 17) in his last eight games.
CBS Sports
49ers' Nick Bosa: Sits out practice will illness
Bosa didn't participate in the 49ers' practice Wednesday due to an illness, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. There's no word yet on the nature or severity of Bosa's ailment, though it's at least a positive that the illness came near the start of the week rather than closer to Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The ability (or lack thereof) of the NFL sack leader to return to practice over the next two days should provide clarity about his availability to take the field in Las Vegas in Week 17.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: No return to practice
Jackson (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Tyler Huntley is taking the first-team reps and preparing for a fourth consecutive start. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that Jackson would return to some kind of on-field activity this week, but that might just mean running and individual work rather than actually practicing. The Ravens host the Steelers on Sunday night, and Jackson has two more chances to be cleared for practice before then.
CBS Sports
49ers' Jordan Mason: Likely to regain No. 2 RB role
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Mason is "doing great" in his recovery from a tight hamstring, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. Mason played in last Saturday's win over Washington but was limited to special teams. Tyrion Davis-Price took over the backup RB role behind Christian McCaffrey in that contest, but Mason is expected to again work behind McCaffrey in Week 17 now that he is showing improvement. Mason had been very effective in his previous three games prior to Saturday, tallying 171 rushing yards on 23 carries.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Likely to return for Week 17
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Tuesday that he's "very optimistic" Hurst (calf) will be available for Monday's game against the Bills, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Even though Taylor said Hurst had a "good week" of practices last Tuesday through Thursday, the tight end proceeded to sit...
