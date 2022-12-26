Thursday Night Football will kick off Week 17 as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Tennessee Titans. The Cowboys can still track down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture, while the Titans are heading towards a Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars in which the winner takes the AFC South. That has led Mike Vrabel to suggest that he may consider resting players battling through injuries, which could have a significant impact on your NFL DFS strategy. As a result, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz all could be impact players in your NFL DFS lineups. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Titans on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO