CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win

Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports

Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday

Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
CBS Sports

Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins

The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta

White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice

The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out

Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Vander Esch didn't practice during Week 17 prep due to a neck injury and wasn't expected to play Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him officially ruled out. Micah Parsons (hand) is questionable, so the Cowboys may be without two of their starting linebackers for Thursday's primetime matchup against Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans

By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR

MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold advancing as a quarterback by embracing -- and thriving -- in game-manager role

The Panthers have designed an offense your grandpa would be proud of and it's catalyzed a new-look Sam Darnold. During this mini hot streak -- Carolina has won four of six to scratch and claw its way into NFC South contention -- Steve Wilks' team has outgained its opponents 1,017-621 on the ground, and Darnold hasn't thrown more than 25 passes in his four starts dating back to Thanksgiving weekend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins

Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Held out of practice

Lawrence (toe) didn't practice Wednesday. The toe injury has affected Lawrence's practice participation since Week 14 but hasn't stopped him from playing and leading the Jaguars to three straight wins while accounting for nine total touchdowns against three turnovers. Fumbles remain a problem with his 10 being fourth-most in the league, though the extent has probably been exaggerated on account of his bad luck in losing eight of them. As for Week 17, head coach Doug Pederson said he'll play to win and won't rest starters this Sunday against the Texans, even though the game is essentially irrelevant to the playoff picture, per Adam Stites of USA Today. The Jaguars will follow the Week 17 game with a winner-take-all bout with the Titans in Week 18 to determine the AFC South champion.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead

Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
GREEN BAY, WI

