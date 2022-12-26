Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes set to join Drew Brees, Tom Brady as only NFL players with multiple 5,000-yard passing seasons
Patrick Mahomes seems to add himself into the NFL history books every week at this rate -- and is on the verge of etching his name into another impressive feat. Mahomes has 4,720 passing yards on the season (which leads the league) and is just 280 yards away from his second 5,000-yard passing season -- with two games to play.
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
Panthers' Derrick Brown says 'everybody' on team wants Steve Wilks as next head coach
Despite all that they've been through over the course of the 2022 season, the Carolina Panthers control their own destiny. If the Panthers win both of their final two games, they will win their first NFC South title since 2015 and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Eagles injury updates: Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts' status; C.J. Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have Jalen Hurts in their Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, failing to clinch home-field advantage and the NFC East in the process. With both still at play heading into Week 17, will that be enough for the Eagles to prompt Hurts back into action?
Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Officially ruled out
Vander Esch (neck) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Titans, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports. Vander Esch didn't practice during Week 17 prep due to a neck injury and wasn't expected to play Thursday, so it's not surprising to see him officially ruled out. Micah Parsons (hand) is questionable, so the Cowboys may be without two of their starting linebackers for Thursday's primetime matchup against Tennessee.
Prisco's Week 17 NFL picks: Bills edge Bengals in high-scoring thriller, Packers keep playoff hopes alive
It finally happened. It took me 16 weeks, but I finally hit my triple crown of picking. I hit big with my ATS selections as part of my CBSSports.com Expert Picks, as well as my straight-up picks and also my best bets. The records: 13-3 ATS, 12-4 straight up and...
LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans
By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Panthers' Sam Darnold advancing as a quarterback by embracing -- and thriving -- in game-manager role
The Panthers have designed an offense your grandpa would be proud of and it's catalyzed a new-look Sam Darnold. During this mini hot streak -- Carolina has won four of six to scratch and claw its way into NFC South contention -- Steve Wilks' team has outgained its opponents 1,017-621 on the ground, and Darnold hasn't thrown more than 25 passes in his four starts dating back to Thanksgiving weekend.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17, 2022: Model says start Cam Akers, sit Kirk Cousins
Championship week has arrived for Fantasy owners everywhere, so the need for the most accurate Week 17 Fantasy football rankings is clearly magnified. With championships on the line, there are tough calls to make when setting your Week 17 Fantasy football lineups. Can players such as Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams be trusted against an elite San Francisco defense that's giving up just 15.3 points per game?
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Held out of practice
Lawrence (toe) didn't practice Wednesday. The toe injury has affected Lawrence's practice participation since Week 14 but hasn't stopped him from playing and leading the Jaguars to three straight wins while accounting for nine total touchdowns against three turnovers. Fumbles remain a problem with his 10 being fourth-most in the league, though the extent has probably been exaggerated on account of his bad luck in losing eight of them. As for Week 17, head coach Doug Pederson said he'll play to win and won't rest starters this Sunday against the Texans, even though the game is essentially irrelevant to the playoff picture, per Adam Stites of USA Today. The Jaguars will follow the Week 17 game with a winner-take-all bout with the Titans in Week 18 to determine the AFC South champion.
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
