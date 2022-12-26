ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘Knots Landing’ star Donna Mills recalls on-screen kiss with Clint Eastwood: ‘I would give him a triple A’

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Fox News

914K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy