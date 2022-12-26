Read full article on original website
johnnyboy
2d ago
Beto needs to go away. Maybe get a real job for a change. He’s made a career out of running and losing.
Reply
7
Related
Comedian Amber Ruffin tells 'The View' hosts Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are 'stark-raving normal'
Amber Ruffin, comedian and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, told the hosts of "The View" on Wednesday that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton were "stark raving normal."
Pelosi told Obama Dems lost House in 2010 because White men 'get in a mood' when they don't have jobs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2010 blamed Democratic midterm election losses on White males who were "in a mood" over job losses, a new documentary shows.
West Virginia state senator leaves Democratic Party for the GOP
Glenn Jeffries, a state senator representing West Virginia's 8th District, officially filed to leave the Democratic Party and join the Republican Party.
Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP's 'Dummy Of The Day' And Doesn't Hold Back
Hint: He "will not be moving to Washington."
Why Lara Trump Is Suddenly Out Of A Job At Fox News
A year after her father-in-law left the White House, Lara Trump pursued a new line of work as a paid contributor to the Fox News network. At the time, she was welcomed with open arms, according to The Guardian; one of the network hosts greeted her with "Welcome to the family, Lara." She, in turn, replied that she had already been interviewed on Fox "so often that the security guards were like, 'Maybe we should just give you a key.'"
Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
What I saw in an Afghanistan abandoned pool changed my life
The following is taken from Saving Aziz: How the Mission to Help One Became a Calling to Rescue Thousands from the Taliban by Chad Robichaux.
Texas governor blasts 'clueless' media after ABC reporter suggests GOP to blame for border crisis
Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, called out an ABC reporter who appeared to suggest some GOP culpability in the border crisis due to its rhetoric on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
Dr. Phil guest describes feeling ‘floored,’ like ‘ground was opening up’ upon hearing husband would vote Trump
A marriage between a Democrat and a Republican was put under so much stress from the 2020 election that they resorted on writing letters to sort out their differences.
Kyrsten Sinema's slam dunk. Arizona independent says what Democrats are afraid to say
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has announced that she is leaving the Democratic Party. The former Democrat is saying some of the things that have needed to be said for a long time.
Georgia would-be robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head, police say: 'Like a scene from Home Alone'
Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, was arrested on multiple charges after slipping and hitting his head while allegedly attempting to rob a business on Christmas Day.
Al Franken, who resigned from Senate after unwanted kissing claim, among guest ‘Daily Show’ hosts next year
Ten new guest "Daily Show" hosts were announced this week. One is former Democratic Senator Al Franken, another has compared Hispanic Republicans to suicidal roaches.
Missouri teammates fight each other on field after Tigers player tries to help up opposing QB
Two Missouri Tigers threw jabs at each other after one of them tried to help Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman up after a roughing the passer penalty.
Biden slammed for claiming public didn’t know ‘what the hell a supply chain was’: ‘Insulting Americans’
Critics on Twitter slammed President Biden for suggesting that Americans didn't know what "a supply chain was" just a few years ago before the pandemic.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Mike Pence seen as ‘p----’ for not supporting indictment of Trump: MSNBC guest
MSNBC regular Kurt Andersen slammed former Vice President Mike Pence as a 'p----" and a "wimp" for not supporting the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Jan. 6 Committee Democrat slammed for calling Electoral College a 'danger' to Americans
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin was slammed on Monday after he claimed the Electoral College was a "danger" to Americans and to democracy during an interview.
Why did Sinema ditch the Democrats? Here's a hint: It's not about ugly partisan games.
Sinema is ditching the Democratic Party because she figured she can’t win a primary or she no longer needs the party for her next move – or both.
Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness: 'Feel condescended to, abandoned'
Ex-Democrats in Florida shared how they support Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of COVID and inflation, while they rejected their party's progressive politics.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Fox News
914K+
Followers
4K+
Post
710M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 17