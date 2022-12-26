ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Motorcyclist injured in Gresham crash

GRESHAM, Ore. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday. The person hit at least one car. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 26 near Southeast 11th Street in Gresham. Our crew on scene saw two vehicles in addition to the motorcycle at the site.
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area

A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting near North Portland's Dawson Park that wounded a man. It happened Wednesday a little after 8 p.m. Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. He took himself to the hospital. CRIME MAP | Check in on crime in your area...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash closes I-84 westbound at Grand Ave. in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Grand Avenue in Portland after a crash involving several vehicles, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Grand Avenue exit. According to Portland Police, first responders needed to extricate someone...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Man dead in Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. at the Fisher’s Mill Apartments on Southeast 160th Avenue. Police said someone who lives there called 911 and said they shot a man who kicked in their door. The resident...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

$700K worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, the Salem Police Department announced Wednesday. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy