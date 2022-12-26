Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Motorcyclist injured in Gresham crash
GRESHAM, Ore. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday. The person hit at least one car. It happened just before 8 p.m. on Highway 26 near Southeast 11th Street in Gresham. Our crew on scene saw two vehicles in addition to the motorcycle at the site.
KATU.com
Two people hurt in possible DUII crash in Bethany area, Washington Co. deputies say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday in a suspected DUII crash in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. The crash was reported before noon near the intersection of Northwest Bethany and Clairmont Drive in Portland. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews had to extricate one person from a car.
KATU.com
DUII suspect knocks down power pole, cuts electricity for East Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers arrested someone accused of driving under the influence early Thursday morning after they crashed into a power pole near a Portland Police Bureau office in East Portland. The crash was reported at about 2:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of East Burnside Street. Initial...
kptv.com
Man arrested in connection with Milwaukie shooting that injured mail carrier
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Milwaukie on Christmas Eve. The shooting happened on Dec. 24, at about 12:40 p.m., near Southeast 37th Avenue and Southeast Harvey Street. Police said officers found a mail carrier in uniform who had been shot in the upper leg by a man driving a white cargo van. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect.
kptv.com
I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
Tigard man arrested for attempted murder of a mail carrier
Four days after a mail carrier was shot in Milwaukie, a suspect has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge.
KATU.com
Man arrested in attempted Christmas Eve mail carrier murder, police say
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The suspect who attempted to shoot and kill a mail carrier on Christmas Eve has been arrested, says the Lake Oswego Police Department. Kevin Eugene Irvine, 31, of Tigard, has been apprehended by authorities. On December 24 at around 12:40 p.m., Milwaukie Police Officers responded to...
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
Police: Man found dead following shooting at Vancouver apartment
A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting that occurred at the Fisher’s Mill Apartments complex on the 1000 block of 160th Avenue in Vancouver at approximately 8:56 a.m. on Dec. 27.
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
KATU.com
Man wounded in North Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a shooting near North Portland's Dawson Park that wounded a man. It happened Wednesday a little after 8 p.m. Police say the man has non-life-threatening injuries. He took himself to the hospital. CRIME MAP | Check in on crime in your area...
KATU.com
Crash closes I-84 westbound at Grand Ave. in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 84 westbound is closed at Grand Avenue in Portland after a crash involving several vehicles, Oregon Department of Transportation officials said. The crash was reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near the Grand Avenue exit. According to Portland Police, first responders needed to extricate someone...
Two-alarm West Linn house fire leaves 2 hospitalized, 9 displaced
Two people were hospitalized and nine were displaced following a two-alarm fire at a West Linn home Tuesday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
KATU.com
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
kptv.com
I-84 eastbound reopens after deadly crash involving tree near Bonneville Dam
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 has reopened after being shut down for hours Tuesday following a deadly crash at the Bonneville Dam exit, according to The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told FOX 12 the crash happened at milepost 41 and involved a car and a tree....
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
KATU.com
Man dead in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. at the Fisher’s Mill Apartments on Southeast 160th Avenue. Police said someone who lives there called 911 and said they shot a man who kicked in their door. The resident...
Portland Police: Missing 60-year-old woman returns home, is safe
The Portland Police Bureau says a missing 60-year-old resident suffering from dementia and bronchitis has been found.
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
kptv.com
$700K worth of drugs, 26 firearms confiscated from Salem home; 2 arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Two Salem residents are in police custody after a multi-agency investigation led to the discovery of large amounts of drugs and guns, the Salem Police Department announced Wednesday. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, 50, were taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic...
