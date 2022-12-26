ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Akron?

Ask Akron
Ask Akron
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aReZ9_0juX69EY00
unsplash web image

Hi Everyone,

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation.

There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.

This year she has not disappeared, I don't mind her there but am concerned with how cold it is going to be in the coming days that her sitting outside could be fatal.

People that live in the area told me that they believe she has an unspecified mental illness and that she just sits there all day. Is there any shelter or group that I would be able to call that could give her a warm place to sleep at least for the coming days. My concern is she may not even be aware of the temperatures we are supposed to have soon and I just do not want her to freeze to death.

Thank you for your help.

Comments / 51

mookie
3d ago

I would approach her and have a nice conversation , get to know her alil bit and then offer her the option and let her know the temps out. If you need I will go talk with her.

Reply(1)
3
Retired at last
2d ago

Some people, I know several, who prefer to be homeless. They get motel rooms in the winter and ruff sleep the rest of the time. Some have mental issues and they don’t know how to care for themselves. You can thank the government and the ACLU for that. They closed the places that took care of them. Some work but it’s not enough to put a roof over their heads. Most don’t want a hand out but a hand up. The mean and bitter replies on this story are the ones who never had it ruff, never went without the basics in life. If these situations ever happen to them or a loved one at least they know just how others will treat them.

Reply
3
Guest
3d ago

The best suggestion is to buy them a ticket and send them to Biden or Kamala they got plenty of room for them plus food, and use their shower and laundry to wash clothes! Let's find out if two crazy presidents will accept them!

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ask Akron

What can an ordinary citizen do to affect how the city deals with trash?

Who do I need to write emails to every day? Which mayoral candidate(s) should I be campaigning for? What else can I do to change this terrible system? Because I’m so tired of picking up the vacant lot on my block only to wake up to a new pile of garbage dumped there by someone else who doesn’t want to pay to dump it properly, and of people putting their trash on sidewalks days before pickup bc they don’t have proper trash cans outside. It’s really depressing.
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Are there any low cost vet in Akron?

In your personal experience of any affordable emergency vets? We’ve had to take our dog to PACE twice, but it was over a grand each visit (1,300 up front deposit) we don’t have at the moment. Our dog has epilepsy and we need to get him care asap. Thanks for your suggestions.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

Any recommendations for winter scenic drives in Akron?

I found some older articles about general scenic drives in google, but was wondering if anyone could recommend some new hot spots that would be good during the winter. Any drives with relatively clear roads and good winter views, for a day trip (few hours)? Thanks for your kind advice below.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ask Akron

Ask Akron

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
676
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Akron

Comments / 0

Community Policy