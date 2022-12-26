ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Salem?

 3 days ago
Hi Everyone,

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation.

There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.

This year she has not disappeared, I don't mind her there but am concerned with how cold it is going to be in the coming days that her sitting outside could be fatal.

People that live in the area told me that they believe she has an unspecified mental illness and that she just sits there all day. Is there any shelter or group that I would be able to call that could give her a warm place to sleep at least for the coming days. My concern is she may not even be aware of the temperatures we are supposed to have soon and I just do not want her to freeze to death.

Thank you for your help.

James Priddy
3d ago

They broke into my shop and stole thousands, leaving remnants of doing drugs. I have no pity for them. Those who want help, get it. The rest are druggies.

GoodbyeDemocracy
2d ago

Don’t be one codependent with them. Don’t give them any money. Donate to the Salvation Army. They have proven programs to get addicts and layabouts off drugs and alcohol and into jobs.

Aldo Pedroza
3d ago

Give them work if they don’t want to work help them to buy a ticket to other states for example the state or Washington DC for our Good President Biden to give them shelter out there.

