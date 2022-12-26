ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Lansing?

 3 days ago
Hi Everyone,

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation.

There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.

This year she has not disappeared, I don't mind her there but am concerned with how cold it is going to be in the coming days that her sitting outside could be fatal.

People that live in the area told me that they believe she has an unspecified mental illness and that she just sits there all day. Is there any shelter or group that I would be able to call that could give her a warm place to sleep at least for the coming days. My concern is she may not even be aware of the temperatures we are supposed to have soon and I just do not want her to freeze to death.

Thank you for your help.

Teshun Brown
3d ago

I wish that we could help all in need ,but in all reality where would you and your family be if you helped everyone in need. it's a unfortunate situation the government should have alot of resources for these types of conditions. Don't blame yourself blame America .

5
Cheryl Burke
3d ago

There's City Rescue Mission for Women on South Cedar. There's Holy Cross on Larch. City Rescue Mission has a day room open from 9am - 4pm 7 days a week. Holy Cross has a Day Program 5 days a week from 6am -6pm. And they serve meals 3 times a day five days a week. City Rescue Mission only serves a Continental Breakfast and Dinner for 7 days a week . But you must have a bed in their shelter.

