What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Lansing?

Hi Everyone,

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation.

There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.

This year she has not disappeared, I don't mind her there but am concerned with how cold it is going to be in the coming days that her sitting outside could be fatal.

People that live in the area told me that they believe she has an unspecified mental illness and that she just sits there all day. Is there any shelter or group that I would be able to call that could give her a warm place to sleep at least for the coming days. My concern is she may not even be aware of the temperatures we are supposed to have soon and I just do not want her to freeze to death.

Thank you for your help.