Spokane, WA

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Spokane?

 3 days ago
unsplash web image

Hi Everyone,

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation.

There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.

This year she has not disappeared, I don't mind her there but am concerned with how cold it is going to be in the coming days that her sitting outside could be fatal.

People that live in the area told me that they believe she has an unspecified mental illness and that she just sits there all day. Is there any shelter or group that I would be able to call that could give her a warm place to sleep at least for the coming days. My concern is she may not even be aware of the temperatures we are supposed to have soon and I just do not want her to freeze to death.

Thank you for your help.

Nonny Smith
3d ago

I’d like to see the idea of work camps & work/rehab camps. Work is healthy for mind & body. These folks need a hand up, not out - it would build confidence & purpose - with a LAUNCH plan in place - that involves WORK.

Doug Salter
3d ago

first thing don't don't go out alone go talk to her tell her thiers room at the shelter go out to the shelter see if someone can get her to move I know she going to tell you no. This gos against everything I say about homeless people I'm not a big on helping out by giving them thing but I do care. So if you give her stuff you gonna have to keep a eye out because the other homeless people will rip her off it's cold out a feather blanket a piece of plastic see if she eating. if there other homeless people around then that change everything I deal with the homeless every day so be safe good luck

Marlon Jamison
3d ago

stop being confused about the difference in irresponsible life choices and unavoidable consequences. !

