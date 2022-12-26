ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Tacoma?

 3 days ago
Hi Everyone,

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation.

There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.

This year she has not disappeared, I don't mind her there but am concerned with how cold it is going to be in the coming days that her sitting outside could be fatal.

People that live in the area told me that they believe she has an unspecified mental illness and that she just sits there all day. Is there any shelter or group that I would be able to call that could give her a warm place to sleep at least for the coming days. My concern is she may not even be aware of the temperatures we are supposed to have soon and I just do not want her to freeze to death.

Thank you for your help.

echo
3d ago

There are about 800 souls warm in Western State Hospital with clean linens, three meals a day, and other amenities. Why is this lady not there? Because there isn’t room and obviously there aren’t mental health professionals tending to her. In the 60’s and 70’s the powers that be closed down almost all mental institutions and they have NEVER made up for it. They also haven’t built subsidized alternative housing, certainly not enough. It’s a crime, in my opinion. I would rather be dead than homeless in the U.S. but they also don’t have universal legal right-to-die-with-dignity OPTION, subsidized for the indigent. This country should be more like Belgium and a few other countries who have a much more liberal program. There is plenty of greed in the U.S. but a shortage of compassion and empathy.

Savina Ramos
2d ago

I lived out there with the homeless and they are people just like us.I learned a lot about these amazing big hearted humans . I couldn't be judgemental at all we all had a reason why we chose that life...we all went through some kind of abuse and some were just there cause they didn't make enough income.I would actually love to return back out there with them and help them help me even more. I am thankful for meeting Desiree, Will, Jason , Amanda they are amazing. Resources are so full everyone is on waiting list, so why not lend a helping hand , a warm meal.HAVE A BLESSED NIGHT

Sherman
3d ago

The majority of so called homeless belong in prison, while others belong in mental institutions. Forced incarceration must be instituted to rid the situation and escalating crime.

