Lansing, MI

How to avoid busted water pipes in freezing winter?

Ask Lansing
 3 days ago
With freezing temperatures coming, what is the correct action to take to avoid busted water pipes? Turn off water at main, let water flow out, and keep faucet on over night to let air escape? But will this mess up my tank water heater at all?

Ask Lansing

Everything about Lansing

