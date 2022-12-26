ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Maelstrom
3d ago

The entire public budget should suffice. You don't purchase a car by buying individual parts - that would cost a fortune. Stop asking for seemingly little hikes in tax when you know it's a con job. There's enough money already - manage it better!

fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools

Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school. The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

2 groups want to upend voter-OK’d dark money imitative

Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit “dark money’’ in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person “may speak freely ... on all subjects.’’ And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January

(The Center Square) – Arizona's income tax will switch to a flat rate of 2.5% on Jan. 1, which will be the lowest in the nation among states that assess a state income tax. Although it was initially expected to be implemented in 2024, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced in September that it would be bumped to the 2023 tax year. “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Sinema secures pay raise for Arizona military members

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has delivered a key defense and military priorities in a bipartisan government funding bill. According to a press release, the bill will include the following:. A pay raise for Arizona servicemembers. Increased funding to address PFAS contamination on military bases and...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona’s minimum wage to increase for workers in 2023

PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is about to increase more than a dollar an hour to keep up with the cost of living. Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 to $13.85. “The minimum wage adjustment is really designed to help workers that...
ARIZONA STATE
PLANetizen

Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth

“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ballotpedia News

These Arizona State House candidates raised the most money and lost

Elections for all 30 districts in the Arizona House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 31-29 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 30 of 30 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
ARIZONA STATE

