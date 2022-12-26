Read full article on original website
Maelstrom
3d ago
The entire public budget should suffice. You don't purchase a car by buying individual parts - that would cost a fortune. Stop asking for seemingly little hikes in tax when you know it's a con job. There's enough money already - manage it better!
Reply(1)
2
Related
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
knau.org
Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races
A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race.
knau.org
Proposed GOP bill targets preferred pronoun use in Arizona schools
Arizona legislators are already beginning to file bill proposals for the upcoming legislative session and one of the first wants to restrict the use of students’ preferred pronouns in school. The bill, which is backed by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh, wants to prohibit teachers from using a student’s chosen...
East Valley Tribune
2 groups want to upend voter-OK’d dark money imitative
Two groups involved in politics in Arizona want a court to void a new voter-approved law designed to prohibit “dark money’’ in political races. The Center for Arizona Policy and the Arizona Free Enterprise Club contend that Proposition 211 runs afoul of a provision in the Arizona Constitution saying every person “may speak freely ... on all subjects.’’ And that, the lawsuit said, includes the right not to be forced to speak.
Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit
In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.
azpm.org
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s new dark money law touted as model for other states
WASHINGTON – It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim...
Arizona income tax flattens to 2.5% in January
(The Center Square) – Arizona's income tax will switch to a flat rate of 2.5% on Jan. 1, which will be the lowest in the nation among states that assess a state income tax. Although it was initially expected to be implemented in 2024, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced in September that it would be bumped to the 2023 tax year. “It’s time to deliver lasting tax relief to Arizona...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
kyma.com
Sinema secures pay raise for Arizona military members
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema has delivered a key defense and military priorities in a bipartisan government funding bill. According to a press release, the bill will include the following:. A pay raise for Arizona servicemembers. Increased funding to address PFAS contamination on military bases and...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s minimum wage to increase for workers in 2023
PHOENIX — Arizona’s minimum wage is about to increase more than a dollar an hour to keep up with the cost of living. Starting in January, the state’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 to $13.85. “The minimum wage adjustment is really designed to help workers that...
PLANetizen
Arizona Tapping Groundwater to Fuel Suburban Growth
“Water supplies are shrinking throughout the Southwest, from the Rocky Mountains to California, with the flow of the Colorado River declining and groundwater levels dropping in many areas. The mounting strains on the region’s water supplies are bringing new questions about the unrestrained growth of sprawling suburbs,” writes Ian James for the Los Angeles Times.
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Predatory Debt Act seen as important protection, but not a cure-all
WASHINGTON – Rodd McLeod thinks voter approval of Proposition 209 this fall will go a long way toward keeping people from being “forced out on the street or lose their cars” when they have medical bills they can’t pay. But he also thinks that consumers still...
These Arizona State House candidates raised the most money and lost
Elections for all 30 districts in the Arizona House of Representatives took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 31-29 majority heading into the election. This article details the five candidates who raised the most money and lost their election. In the 2022 election cycle, 30 of 30 general elections were contested. The losing candidates are shown along with the percentage of the vote they received compared to the winner. In cases where the race was pushed to a runoff, vote percentages for both advancing candidates are included.
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Arizona's governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions against failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after Lake filed "frivolous" lawsuits against both parties following her election loss.
Navajo Nation Police Department warns tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
Lake Mead Update: Are Water Levels Rising?
In July, the lake's water levels were the lowest they have been since the reservoir was first constructed in the 1930s, at 1,040 feet.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Comments / 2