Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. Only 10 of the 480 new apartment units were available as of press deadline. Decatur Commons Senior is for income-qualified senior residents. Applicants must be over the age of 55 with an annual income between $26,865 to $34,380 for singles or between $26,865 to $39,300 for couples. The final group of apartments still available will rent for $995 per month for the first year, all utilities included. Each of the remaining units include two bedroom and one bath.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO