Nevada State

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 24

Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. Only 10 of the 480 new apartment units were available as of press deadline. Decatur Commons Senior is for income-qualified senior residents. Applicants must be over the age of 55 with an annual income between $26,865 to $34,380 for singles or between $26,865 to $39,300 for couples. The final group of apartments still available will rent for $995 per month for the first year, all utilities included. Each of the remaining units include two bedroom and one bath.
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
Helicopter makes hard landing, injuring six people

CLARK COUNTY, Neva. (NBC) - Six people sustained injuries after a helicopter hard landing at a Nevada airport. Police say eight people were aboard the helicopter at the time. Of those injured, four people then went to a nearby hospital. However, it's unclear what may have caused the hard landing,...
Universal free school meals, furloughed employee payback among Nevada programs in American Rescue Plan funds

(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee has approved funding for multiple programs, including the continuation of free school meals and back pay for state employees furloughed in early 2021. “This year may be remembered as one of the most productive years for the Interim Finance Committee – and one of the most consequential for Nevada residents,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers for their diligent work to approve programs I put forward and for the...
Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards

Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno...
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada

After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
EDITORIAL: Greens working overtime to scuttle green energy projects

Do progressives want a green energy transition or would they rather use laws such as the Endangered Species Act as a bludgeon to stop as many renewable initiatives as possible? It’s become increasingly clear that the latter drives their policy goals. This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
Nevada DMV Implementing New Laws, Requirements on January 1

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is letting Nevada drivers know of new traffic laws being implemented on the first of the new year. There are new requirements regarding classic vehicle insurance and registration and an update on the criminalization process, or more so the decriminalization of traffic offenses.
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium.  “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
