news3lv.com
Post holiday traffic begins as I-15 between California State Line, Jean backed up miles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the post-holiday traffic nightmare begins. Travelers returning home can expect hours of delay on the I-15 between California State Line and Jean on Monday. According to the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), I-15 South to California is backed up 12 miles as of 12:23 p.m.
Nursing shortage prompts Nevada Hospital Association to call for licensing change
Nevada needs to get on board with a national agreement that makes it easier for nurses to work here without going through the state's current licensing requirements, the Nevada Hospital Association said Wednesday.
New law aims to crack down on drivers who use classic car license plates to avoid smog checks
In a matter of days, several new laws will go into effect in Nevada, including one that will limit the number of classic license plates the state issues.
While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high
Average rents in Nevada started to tick downward, but for many renters who struggled with fast and sharp rate increases over the last few years, it doesn’t feel like relief. The post While Nevada rents have fallen, renters say prices still too high appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
businesspress.vegas
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 24
Nevada HAND hosted a lease-up event at its new community, Decatur Commons Senior, at 450 S. Decatur Blvd. in November. Only 10 of the 480 new apartment units were available as of press deadline. Decatur Commons Senior is for income-qualified senior residents. Applicants must be over the age of 55 with an annual income between $26,865 to $34,380 for singles or between $26,865 to $39,300 for couples. The final group of apartments still available will rent for $995 per month for the first year, all utilities included. Each of the remaining units include two bedroom and one bath.
Fox5 KVVU
Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
NEW: COVID-19 cases dropping in Clark County; 38 deaths reported
COVID-19 cases are on the decline and hospitalizations continue to drop in Clark County coming out of the Christmas holiday weekend. But the virus is still there, and the county is reporting 38 deaths.
kyma.com
Helicopter makes hard landing, injuring six people
CLARK COUNTY, Neva. (NBC) - Six people sustained injuries after a helicopter hard landing at a Nevada airport. Police say eight people were aboard the helicopter at the time. Of those injured, four people then went to a nearby hospital. However, it's unclear what may have caused the hard landing,...
Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023
This week’s holiday edition of the Indy Environment newsletter looks at four environmental issues to watch in 2023. Among them are the ongoing drought and a transition from fossil fuels. The post Four Nevada environmental issues to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Universal free school meals, furloughed employee payback among Nevada programs in American Rescue Plan funds
(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Interim Finance Committee has approved funding for multiple programs, including the continuation of free school meals and back pay for state employees furloughed in early 2021. “This year may be remembered as one of the most productive years for the Interim Finance Committee – and one of the most consequential for Nevada residents,” said Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers for their diligent work to approve programs I put forward and for the...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Mountain Snow Expected Across West Coast This Week; Risks of Flooding and Avalanche Possible
According to the latest forecast, portions of the West Coast could expect heavy rain and mountain snow this week. The forecast warned that risks of flooding and avalanche could emerge. Residents in the Northwest, Westcoast and San Francisco Bay area should observe the weather conditions as rounds of rain could...
businesspress.vegas
Nevada Realtors announces 2022 awards
Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at a recent installation and awards event, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities. McIntyre of Reno...
news3lv.com
New Nevada law decriminalizing minor traffic offenses goes into effect Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new Nevada law that decriminalizes many minor traffic offenses goes into effect beginning with the new year. Assembly Bill 116 will apply to misdemeanor infractions like speeding, cell phone use and seatbelt violations, starting Sunday, Jan. 1, according to the Nevada DMV. Under the...
lasvegastribune.net
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada
After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Greens working overtime to scuttle green energy projects
Do progressives want a green energy transition or would they rather use laws such as the Endangered Species Act as a bludgeon to stop as many renewable initiatives as possible? It’s become increasingly clear that the latter drives their policy goals. This month, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service...
2news.com
Nevada DMV Implementing New Laws, Requirements on January 1
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is letting Nevada drivers know of new traffic laws being implemented on the first of the new year. There are new requirements regarding classic vehicle insurance and registration and an update on the criminalization process, or more so the decriminalization of traffic offenses.
thenevadaindependent.com
The stories of Nevada's first highway tourists are finally entering the public domain
Nearly 95 years ago, one of the most important years of Nevada’s history came and went. On January 1, all of the stories, pictures and songs of that year will finally join the public domain. If you’re not noted science fiction author Cory Doctorow or Jennifer Jenkins of Duke’s...
Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Brian Melendez can trace his family history back to an encampment on the land where the Reynolds School of Journalism now stands, before they were forcibly removed to make room for the old Mackey Stadium. “Not too long ago, my great-great-grandmother gave birth where the University of Nevada, Reno football statue is currently located. That […] The post Students, schools agree NV tuition waiver program for Native Americans is off to a promising start appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 3