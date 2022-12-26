Read full article on original website
Evelyn Quevillon, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Evelyn Quevillon of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Evelyn Quevillon died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Jerry Russell, 81, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Jerry Russell of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerry Russell died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Larry Gene Quick, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)
Larry Gene Quick was born in Mammoth, MO on May 27, 1944. He attended Mountain Home Public Schools. He married Elaine Pleasant in 1963. He served on the Baxter County Quorum Court, the Baxter County Fair Board and the Mountain Home Saddle Club. He owned Pleasant Mill and Timber from 1973 until 1990. He was a truck driver from 1990 until his retirement.
Stephan D. Walczak, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 83-year-old Stephan D. Walczak of Mountain Home at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Stephan D. Walczak died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Billy Joe McGoldrick, 82, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Billy Joe “Bucky” McGoldrick, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Mountain Home, AR. Billy was born on December 24, 1940, in West Plains, Missouri, to Joe Luther and Opal Marie Bennett McGoldrick. He graduated from Rock Island, Illinois High School. He started his railroad career with Rock Island Line, where he worked his way up to Yard Master before retiring and moving to Arkansas in 1981. He married Amelia on July 20, 1985 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a member of the College and North Church of Christ. He enjoyed riding horses, fishing, golfing, and playing cards.
Patty Lynn Allen, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Patty Lynn Allen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 24, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born January 15, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. Patty has lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, Pennsylvania in 1968. She married Carroll Allen on November 17, 1994. Patty loved helping children and was a school bus driver for Mountain Home Public Schools for 32 years. She enjoyed holidays and family dinners, swimming and boating, and cheering on the St. Louis Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arkansas Razorbacks. Patty especially loved spending time with her family, grandkids, and pets.
Jerome Widmer, 82, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 82-year-old Jerome Widmer of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Jerome Widmer died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Lynn Doris Santelli, 67, Lakeview (Roller)
On December 18, 2022, Lynn Doris “Lynnie” Santelli (Smith) passed away with her family by her side at Hospice of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 67. A native Minnesotan, she married Joseph M. Santelli of Aurora, Illinois in April of 1975. Making their first home in Aurora, Illinois and then settling in Montgomery, Illinois, they raised two daughters, Jennifer Santelli-Burns married to Aaron Burns of Chicago, Illinois and Melissa Santelli of Boston, Massachusetts. Lynn began her career in retail management with Hallmark Inc. and later moved to the Kirlin’s Hallmark franchise. During her 34 years with Hallmark, Lynn earned numerous awards due to her strong work ethic and tireless commitment to excellence. Upon retirement in 2012, Lynn and Joe moved full time to Lakeview, Arkansas where they forged a close-knit community of friends and rescued Lolo, a black Lab mix.
Margaret Ellen Collins Weeks, 80, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Margaret Ellen Collins Weeks of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away December 23, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 80. She was born January 15, 1942, in San Francisco, California, the daughter of Wayne and Thelma Garrison Collins. She married William on August 17, 1968, in Denver, Colorado.Margaret is survived by her husband, William Weeks, of Mountain Home, AR; children, Lisel (Robert) Ulaszek of St. Charles, IL, Christopher (Lynette) Weeks of Greensboro, NC, and Tara (Kaoru) Boohar of Bath, NY; grandchildren, Zoe and Oliver Ulaszek; and brother, Wayne Merrill Collins of Berkeley, CA.
Over 100 cars lost in salvage yard fire
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Once the smoke settled, over 100 cars were lost at a salvage yard just north of Batesville Wednesday afternoon. According to the Batesville Fire Department, the fire broke out at Chinquapin Auto Salvage Sales just outside of city limits. Chinquapin Auto Salvage Owner Jon Jarvis...
Local fire chief hangs up turnout gear for the last time
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Fire Department is saying goodbye to a local hero and legend. Tuesday, Dec. 27 will be Chief Ronnie Painter’s last day before he rides off into retirement. A social media post invited one and all to the Batesville Community Center from 2 p.m....
Keeping gambling house charge dropped in one case; another one opened
While a charge of keeping a gambling house in Mountain Home has just been filed, the same charge filed earlier against a Green Forest man has been settled and dismissed. In late July, 33-year-old Daniel Scallorn was arrested and charged with operating gambling houses in Mountain Home and Harrison. Both businesses are shut down.
Wednesday basketball schedule includes MHHS teams in Ultimate Auto Group semifinals
Wednesday will be another busy day for high school basketball as Mountain Home continues to host the Ultimate Auto Group Basketball Tournament. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will both compete in the semifinals. Mountain Home’s next opponent on the girls’ bracket will be Paragould. The Lady Bombers are currently 8-6...
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy: LPN/Medical Assistant
Mountain Home ENT & Allergy is looking to hire an LPN or Experienced Medical Assistant. Full-Time position for a very busy ENT practice. Looking for two years of office-setting experience. Email resume to lcowley@mhentallergy.net.
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit splitting with Lead Hill
The Yellville-Summit High School basketball teams had mixed results against Lead Hill to begin hosting the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers finished the day on a successful note. Yellville-Summit defeated the Lady Tigers 67-41. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well in the boys’...
Silver Alert canceled for Sharp County woman
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have canceled a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. It is unclear what led ASP to cancel the alert, and Linthicum’s...
Two killed in Cleburne County highway collision
Two Cleburne County residents died in a head-on collision last night. According to the state police fatality report, a 1997 Jeep driven by Matthew A. Risinger, 43, of Heber Springs, was traveling westbound on Highway 16 when it crossed the centerline and struck the front of an eastbound 2022 Nissan, driven by Brianna R. Stenger, 23, of Drasco. Both drivers were killed in the collision.
Wednesday basketball results include MHCA boys losing to Yellville-Summit
A few area high school basketball teams gathered at the Yellville-Summit Multi-Purpose Facilty on Wednesday for the second day of the Arkansas State University-Mountain Home/Arvest Bank Winter Jam. Mountain Home Christian Academy’s boys had a rough afternoon against the host team. The Eagles fell to the Panthers by a final...
