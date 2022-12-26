Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Businesses Are Ready for Immersive Work Platforms, but Only Strong Networks Will Make It a Reality Featured
The last few years have shown us how productive we can be working from practically any location thanks to new virtual collaboration tools. And while face-to-face interaction certainly has its merits, the pandemic has shown that in-person interactions at work may not matter as much as we'd initially thought. In other words, "going to work" is no longer a matter of traveling to a physical destination, and 2023 will be the testing ground for proving that the new way of work can be location-independent.
thefastmode.com
Telia Company to Develop 5G NETC Project
The 5G Northern European Transport Corridor (5G NETC) project, which started on May 1, 2022, and is scheduled to end on April 30, 2025, aims to improve cross-border network service continuity for already-established services while adopting 5G infrastructure in public environments to support new 5G services. The 5G NETC project...
thefastmode.com
Tata Communications to Acquire US-based The Switch Enterprises
Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. to acquire The Switch Enterprises LLC. New York-headquartered, The Switch is a leading global end-to-end live video production and transmission services provider with reach to...
thefastmode.com
2023: Bridging the Digital Divide and What That Path Looks Like in the Coming Year Featured
Bridging the digital divide will continue to be a major theme as we head into 2023, and there is still a lot of work to be done. New research from the United Nations has revealed that there are still over 2.9 billion people around the world that are not connected to the internet. As we begin to view the internet as a utility – in the same way we would water, gas, and electricity – it’s time for us to connect the unconnected.
thefastmode.com
stc, SkyFive Partner to Intro Broadband Inflight Connectivity to MENA
Stc Group, the leading digital enabler in the region, and SkyFive Arabia, the leading provider of Air-to-Ground (A2G) based solutions and services, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce inflight connectivity (IFC) through A2G-based solutions to airlines in Saudi Arabia. With plans to further expand across...
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Showcase its 5G Network’s Enhanced Mobile Broadband Capability to Support UHD Content
Singtel will be showcasing its 5G network’s enhanced mobile broadband capability to support ultra-high-definition (UHD) content at Mediacorp’s annual live New Year’s Eve countdown party, “Let’s Celebrate 2023”, at The Promontory at Marina Bay. The much-anticipated show, part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown...
thefastmode.com
OpenLight Unveils First 800G Silicon Photonics for Datacom Applications
Delivering new levels of performance and scalability to accelerate the design of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for datacom applications, OpenLight announced the availability of its first 800G DR8 PIC design targeted at datacenter interconnects. OpenLight has fabricated and tested these wafers using the world's first open silicon photonics foundry platform...
Comments / 0