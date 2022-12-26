The last few years have shown us how productive we can be working from practically any location thanks to new virtual collaboration tools. And while face-to-face interaction certainly has its merits, the pandemic has shown that in-person interactions at work may not matter as much as we'd initially thought. In other words, "going to work" is no longer a matter of traveling to a physical destination, and 2023 will be the testing ground for proving that the new way of work can be location-independent.

11 HOURS AGO