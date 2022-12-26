ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
steamboatradio.com

Statewide task force to fight organized retail theft

A statewide task force has been set up to help fight organized retail theft, and the online resale of stolen goods. Attorney General Phil Weiser made the announcement Wednesday about the coordination among local law enforcement. Senator-elect Dylan Roberts, who represents Northwest Colorado, helped with the bill that goes into...
coloradopolitics.com

Wildlife mitigation projects underway across the state

Seven wildlife mitigation projects — underpasses, overpasses and fencing — have just been awarded funding, the result of bipartisan legislation passed during the 2022 session. Senate Bill 22-151, the Safe Passage for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists, received $5 million in general fund support to set up fencing and...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis | Denver Gazette

Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Joe Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Russian oligarch dies, raising suspicions

Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Matt Mauro looks at the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the death of an oligarch who opposed the war. Therapy horses were rescued from the...
DENVER, CO
94kix.com

Check Out Colorado’s Abandoned ‘Little Log Cabin’ Daycare

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A small log cabin that was once a daycare that went by the name "Little Log Cabin" is now totally abandoned, along with two other buildings sitting on the same property.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Thirty years of TABOR | SENGENBERGER

Come January, 30 years will have passed since the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights went into effect. Passed resoundingly by Colorado voters in 1992, for decades it’s been a godsend for taxpayers and served as a stopgap against runaway government. There’s much to celebrate about TABOR, with its two...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Expensive eggs: Avian flu hampers Colorado supply chain

Egg supplies in grocery stores across Steamboat Springs have been hit or miss the past several weeks, causing confusion for some consumers. Plus, the price of eggs has increased substantially the past few months due to continued problems across the U.S. from the highly pathogenic avian influenza, which recently spiked in Weld County in northeastern Colorado.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado rolls out emergency alert system for missing Indigenous people

A new emergency alert system that focuses on missing Indigenous people in Colorado is scheduled to go live on Friday. The Missing Indigenous Person Alert was created by the state legislature's passage of Senate Bill 150 in May, which also established the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives to facilitate these investigations.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis

Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy