ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

The return of trade winds on the horizon

KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGE34_0juWyNtz00

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface ridge over the region will limit showers across the islands through much of the week.

Light winds will continue through tonight, with trade winds increasing around the eastern end of the state Monday and expanding westward across the remainder of the islands through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The trade winds will focus some showers across windward areas through midweek.

Winds will likely trend weaker again by Thursday, Dec. 29, as a front approaches from the northwest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

High surf with mostly dry conditions expected for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Showers will remain limited across the islands through the beginning of next week. Light to moderate south to southwest winds will continue over Kauai and Oahu this evening, with winds becoming light and variable across all islands Christmas Day through Monday. Light to moderate trade winds are possible Tuesday and Wednesday, before […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got a real Christmas tree? Here’s how to recycle it on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Got a real Christmas?. The city is offering details on how you can recycle it through the green waste collection system. Remove the ornaments and decorations from your tree. Cut it to fit inside your green cart. Be sure the lid can closed. Trees with flocking or...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Josh Green extends Emergency Proclamation after Hawaii Life Flight accident

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Governor Josh Green extended the emergency proclamation Tuesday in response to the Hawaii Life Flight plane accident. "Hawaiʻi Life Flight is currently in a transition phase as its local crews steadily come back online and the company begins the process of coming out of its 'safety stand down'", the Governor shared in a press release.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Savers taking over Ross Store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Savers is opening its third store on Oahu with a new location in a soon-to-be closing Ross Store. Public records show that the for-profit thrift store retailer is opening in the Moiliili area on South King Street across Old Stadium Park and next to McCully Bicycle.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Local Musician Hirie Prepares For Upcoming Tour

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local musician, Hirie is getting ready to bring her music to cities across the United States. Hirie will be hitting the stage January 7th at The Republik to kick off her “Mood Swings” tour. “Alaska Airlines has been amazing to work with. They are...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy