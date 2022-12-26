ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung

By Richard Priday
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wqd6_0juWwuwi00

I've tried a lot of fantastic phones this year, from the luxurious iPhone 14 Pro Max to the cheap but impressive Redmi Note 11 Pro . However, one phone has stuck with me like no other, and that's the Realme GT 2 Pro .

Realme’s still a young brand, only being founded in 2018, but when I reviewed the GT 2 Pro earlier in the year, it felt like the company’s first fully mature product. It's a worthy competitor in the best Android phones space, while also standing out in a few unique ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNs2k_0juWwuwi00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For starters, the phone retails at £699, cheaper than the basic Galaxy S22 or a OnePlus 10 Pro . You can get an unlocked version of the Realme GT Pro for $697 through Newegg .

The only comparable phone at this price is the Google Pixel 7 Pro , which is a fantastic phone in its own right. But it has a focus on photography and software smarts that may not please every user.

Instead, the Realme GT 2 Pro is a performance-focused phone. It uses a mighty Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage for an amazing power-to-price ratio. It also offers 65W charging (courtesy of stablemates OnePlus and Oppo), which is faster than the majority of smartphones currently on sale. You also get “360-degree NFC” for easier contactless payments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTXDS_0juWwuwi00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Realme’s design also stands out in the right way, too. The green biopolymer back with its laser-engraved pattern is a material and texture you won’t find on any other phones right now. It also means the phone's surprisingly light for a 6.7-inch handset, although if you don't like the bio-polymer design and don't mind a little extra weight, you can get a traditional glass back, too.

It's a shame that Realme doesn't sell its products in the U.S., and that the GT 2 series isn't available in Australia. You could always import one from abroad, but if you did so you'd have to make sure the phone's available cell bands match up with ones available with carriers in your country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQnUc_0juWwuwi00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The other main limitation of the Realme GT2 Pro are its cameras. While I found during testing that there was a big jump in camera quality compared to the Realme GT from last year, it still isn't consistently good in the same way that the best camera phones of the year are. But even here, the GT 2 Pro won me over a little with its photography because of its fun microscope sensor that lets you take more extreme close-ups then any comparable phone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4tu8_0juWwuwi00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Realme GT 2 Pro gives you identical specs to the leading Android phones for less, as well as a few features you won't find anywhere else. It's cemented Realme's status as a rising star of the smartphone world (not an easy task). And if you can get a hold of it where you live, it belongs on your shortlist if you're searching for a flagship Android phone right now.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
CNBC

A $7,000 penny could be hiding in your pocket—here's how to identify it

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
notebookcheck.net

Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option

It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today

Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
technewstoday.com

How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?

If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy