Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
As previously reported, Sasha Banks is set to be a part of the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in Tokyo Dome on January 4th, 2023. This will mark her first appearance for a wrestling company in months. It was also reported that Sasha Banks is done with WWE for the foreseeable future.
Batista Refused To Work More With Bryan Danielson Because “It Didn’t Make Sense”
Daniel Bryan emerged as the most popular superstar in the year 2014, achieving his lifelong dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 30 to become the WWE World Heavyweight champion. He made a successful title defense against Kane the following month at Extreme Rules.
Cain Velasquez Was “Uncomfortable” Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It should come as no surprise it isn’t the most fun working with someone you humiliated on the world’s stage. Cain Velasquez’s first televised WWE match was at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia, where Lesnar defeated him in a little over two minutes. Cain Velasquez also admitted that he needed more time to develop himself in WWE.
Zelina Vega Vows To Make 2023 Her Year
Zelina Vega had a interesting 2022, but will 2023 be better?. We’ve seen Zelina Vega in both a wrestler and manager role. Recently, she’s returned to the ring with Legado Del Fantasma by her side and they’ve been dominating SmackDown. But now, Zelina Vega spit fire ahead of WWE’s MSG Live event in her home state of New York. While backstage at the event, Zelina cut a promo saying that 2023 will be her year wether you like it or not. Next year, Zelina plans for more gold and more history making moments.
“Best Of” Edition Of Monday Night RAW Pulls In Just Over A Million Viewers This Week
The numbers for this weeks edition of Monday Night RAW are in. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on December 26, which was a Best Of 2022 recap show, averaged 1.075 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the lowest number that WWE Raw has ever recorded in the history of the show. The show averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from 0.43 demo rating last Monday.
Ahmed Johnson Refused To Sell For Chyna
On Foley is Pod, Mick Foley discussed how celebrities were refusing to sell for Chyna. He remembered that Ahmed Johnson had also denied selling for Chyna in the past. Johnson also refused to be put down by Kurrgan which finally led him to leave the company. At first, a few...
WATCH: WWE Releases Paul Heyman Canvas 2 Canvas
The special council is now in art form. Recently, WWE has been releasing more Rob Schamberger Canvas 2 Canvas videos and we have another one. This time, Rob is painting one of the best managers of all time and the special council to the tribal chief, the head of the table, the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. You can check out this awesome art piece in the video below.
Kevin Owens Was “Flattered” After Being Named As Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania Return
Kevin Owens berated the state of Texas in March 2022 and called out hometown native ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to show up as a guest on ‘The Kevin Owens Show’ at WrestleMania 38. However, the segment turned into an impromptu match at the event, with Owens and Austin competing in a high-profile main event showdown.
WWE Warn Talent To Start Travel For This Week’s SmackDown Early
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The show will be headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens squaring off against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. There is also a terrible winter weather issue going on, and WWE wants to get ahead of the problem.
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/30/22
The New Years Smash edition of AEW Rampage is being taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The show will feature Orange Cassidy defending his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against his Best Friends partner, Trent and it kicks off the show. If you wish to not see spoilers, do not read any further.
Santos Escobar Possibly Injured At WWE MSG Live Event
We hope it’s not serious. Santos Escobar competed against Riddick Moss, Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther in a Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE’s Live Event at Madison Square Garden. Fans in attendance, with video footage, pointed out that during a spot in the match when Kofi double stomped Santos off a ladder, Santos Escobar came down hard on his right leg and immediately grabbed for his knee before rolling out of the ring. In the video, which you can see below, it looks like his leg buckled inwards in a painful way.
WATCH: WWE Reveals Best NXT Moments Of 2022
WWE NXT airs every Tuesday on USA network at 8/7c. This year, they’ve went through a lot of changes. From being NXT 2.0 to going back to NXT, having main roster stars compete and even win championships to some stars even being called up. Now, WWE has revealed the top 10 NXT moments of 2022. You can check it out below!
WATCH: Starlight Kid Runs Over Team Prominence On A Bike
Today at STARDOM Dream Queendom 2022, Saki Kashima, Momo Watanabe & Starlight Kid went to war with Risa Sera, Suzu Suzuki & Kurumi Hiiragi in a hardcore match. During their entrance, Starlight Kid rode out on a pedal bike. Then, during the match, she used it as a weapon because anything goes! Starlight Kid ran on over her opponents as they were down on the ramp. This is the coolest and most hilarious spot you’ll see this week, check it out!
Kurt Angle Tweets And Deletes About Namedrop On AEW Dynamite
Kurt Angle is throwing some shade. On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Max Caster had a brand new music video where he dissed Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max dropped a bar calling Jeff Jarrett’s wife, Karen Jarrett, “Kurt Angle’s wife.” Following the show, Kurt took to Twitter to respond to the line saying “when you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years #moveon.” Kurt then deleted the tweet, but we have a screen shot, which you can see below.
Darby Allin vs Samoa Joe Made Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
We will see a rematch on next week’s AEW Dynamite. On this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin returned to AEW television after Samoa Joe defeated him a couple of weeks ago with the TNT Championship on the line. After the match, Joe hit a muscle buster to Darby on his skateboard. On this week’s Dynamite, Allin returned after Joe’s successful title defense over Wardlow.
MLW Announces Billington Bulldogs vs. BOMAYE Fight Club For MLW Blood & Thunder 2023
A family dynasty in action. Tom & Mark Billington are the nephews of The Dynamite Kid. They made their MLW debuts at the Fightland taping in October, where they teamed up with Davey Boy Smith Jr. to face the BOMAYE Fight Club trio of Alex Kane, Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas. Now, MLW announced that The Billington Bulldogs will face Reed and Thomas at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7th. The event will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and will be a taping of MLW Fusion.
This Week’s AEW Rampage Sees A 100K Jump In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage’s December 23rd episode brought in 566,000 viewers, with a .18 in the 18 to 49 demographic. The December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
WWE Files Trademarks For Multiple Slogans
WWE files for multiple trademarks centered around unused slogans. On Friday, December 23, 2022, WWE applied to trademark the slogans “All Heart All In”, “Inspire The Impossible”, “From Dreams To Destiny”, “Desire. Determination. Destiny.”, and “Where The Stars Align.” All trademarks are filed for entertainment services, such as wrestling. Also, these terms are filed for merchandise purposes, metaverse and crypto purposes, and e-sports competitions. You can see full descriptions for all trademark filings below.
Brian Myers Re-Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
The former WWE man will stay with IMPACT Wrestling through 2023. Brian Myers recently did an interview with Sports Illustrated, where he told Justin Barrasso that he has extended his deal with the company through 2023. Myers added that it’s a place where his talent will have the most opportunities.
