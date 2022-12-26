ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Be prepared for wet or icy highways as winter storms cross the state

PHOENIX – As the holiday travel season continues, drivers should be prepared for slick conditions on the state’s highways, as winter storms bring rain and snow to Arizona over the next several days. The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to avoid traveling during any severe winter storm...
