Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
u.today

Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO

TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration

Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'

Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
The Independent

Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’

Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
TechCrunch

Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes

If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
game-news24.com

Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records

From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
teslarati.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is open to dipping his toes even further into the media business. In a recent comment, Musk reiterated that he is open to the idea of Twitter purchasing Substack. Substack, which was founded in 2017, is a popular online platform that offers publishing,...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants

No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
