Related
Elon Musk has authorized at least 17 senior execs from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Co. to work at Twitter, report says
SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen and Tesla's chief information officer, Nagesh Saldi, are among the Musk execs authorized to work at Twitter, CNBC reported.
Elon Musk fumes at San Francisco mayor after city opens investigation into Twitter headquarters
San Francisco opened an investigation into Elon Musk's Twitter headquarters after news broke that some offices were converted into bedrooms for employees.
Twitter Files: Jack Dorsey urges Elon Musk after James Baker ouster, 'Just release everything without filter'
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has called on new boss Elon Musk to release the full "Twitter files" without filter in the name of transparency.
Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama
Elon Musk’s antics have taken a toll on Tesla, as scores of customers turned off by his Twitter drama are terminating leases and canceling orders. The post Many Tesla Customers Cancel Orders Due to Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bill Gates derides Elon Musk for using a ‘seat-of-the-pants’ management style at Twitter—and it’s making things worse
Elon Musk’s errant leadership is worsening polarization on social media, says Bill Gates.
Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social
Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...
Elon Musk’s release of Twitter documents on Hunter Biden has slowed. Here’s why.
Why Twitter was saving its Hunter Biden files — and why Musk’s promised revelations haven’t come out faster.
Elon Musk may have his replacement on Twitter, a former SpaceX Engineer Steve Davis
Steve Davis has the spirit of the entrepreneur, having been a major guidance systems engineer at SpaceX, CEO of a small chain of yogurt shops, and the CEO of the Boring Company, an Elon Musk's venture to create tunnels in all major cities. All that may be leading up to Davis taking over Twitter from the present CEO, Elon Musk.
u.today
Edward Snowden Says He'll Take Bitcoin for Becoming Twitter CEO
Elon Musk Takes a Stand On Immigration
Elon Musk is arguably the most influential boss in business right now. One of his tweets generates comments on both sides. Musk is not someone one ignores. Even left-wing progressives and liberals in the Democratic Party recognize that, while Musk's personality is divisive, he has a colossal aura and influence.
Washington Examiner
Elon Musk puts DNC on notice as he warns of 'smoking guns'
Elon Musk is putting the Democratic National Committee on high alert as he threatens to expose more "smoking guns" in his efforts to release internal communications and documents to the public. Musk, who recently became Twitter CEO, released never-before-seen information regarding the social media platform’s decision to suppress news stories...
The Verge
Elon Musk’s promised Twitter exposé on the Hunter Biden story is a flop that doxxed multiple people
Free-speech crusader Elon Musk isn’t happy with Twitter’s years-old decision to suppress a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. So in an effort “to restore public trust” in Twitter, Musk indicated last month that he would release internal communications showing how it all went down.
Elon Musk tells Jack Dorsey ‘most important data’ was hidden as former CEO asks for release of ‘Twitter Files’
Elon Musk told Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey that there was allegedly important data being hidden from the former CEO during his tenure at the helm of the social media company after Mr Dorsey had called for “full transparency” around the so-called “Twitter Files”.On Wednesday, Mr Dorsey responded to a tweet from Mr Musk and asked him to publish all data from the microblogging platform, uncensored, in a Wikileaks-style dump. “If the goal is transparency to build trust, why not just release everything without filter and let people judge for themselves? Including all discussions around current and future actions?” tweeted...
Elon Musk slams Wikipedia for considering ‘deletion’ of ‘Twitter Files’ entry: ‘Non-trivial left-wing bias'
Elon Musk skewered Wikipedia for considering "deletion" of its "Twitter Files" entry in response to internet users' complaints the story is based on "nothing."
TechCrunch
Twitter suffered outage after Elon Musk made ‘significant’ backend server architecture changes
If Twitter isn’t loading fine for you, you’re not alone. Tens of thousands of users are complaining that they are unable to access the Elon Musk-owned social network, seeing scores of strange error messages instead. Some are being greeted with a blank page while others are getting signed out of the service for no apparent reason, they said. Many users also said they were unable to see their replies, respond to tweets or follow trending topics.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
game-news24.com
Twitter: Musk will buy 400 million records for hacked records
From noon to 8:30 on 12/26/2022 Jusuf Hatic Around 400 million data sets on Twitter accounts are currently being offered on a forum focused on leaks. The leaker tells the boss of Twitter directly that he’s having an announcement. After the release of the Twitter platform, Elon Musk made...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack
It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is open to dipping his toes even further into the media business. In a recent comment, Musk reiterated that he is open to the idea of Twitter purchasing Substack. Substack, which was founded in 2017, is a popular online platform that offers publishing,...
Elon Musk Shifts Attention To Illegal Immigrants
No doubt that this year has brought Elon Musk to the fore regarding so many social and business issues. In recent months, Musk has talked about, and been talked about, more regarding his positions on politics than on issues concerning, for example, two of his flagship companies, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX.
u.today
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk Takes $140 Billion Plummet, Jeff Bezos and CZ Not Far Behind
Elon Musk is the person who has lost the most wealth this year, according to data from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, the tech mogul has become $140 billion poorer and is now in second place on the list of the world's richest people. In late 2021 Elon Musk's...
