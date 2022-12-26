Read full article on original website
For the first time, the hackers group that is being sponsored by North Korea State government is found spreading ransomware on computer networks related to companies and organizations operating in South Korea. According to the intelligence gathered by the National Police Agency of South Korea, the Kim Jong UN funded...
Facebook to pay $725m penalty to settle Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal on a legal note
Facebook, the business subsidiary of Meta platform, has agreed to pay $725 million as a penalty to settle a long pending legal battle related to its Cambridge Analytica Data Scandal. The proposed settlement, reported 1st by Reuters, is yet to be approved by San Francisco’s US District Court and might take at least a few more weeks to turn into an executable decision.
