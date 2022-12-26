ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Segundo, CA

Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Adding Recent Atlanta Hawks Power Forward

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn4kJ_0juWun5H00

A seasoned NBA vet is joining the club in El Segundo.

Your Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, have added a new player with plenty of league experience.

South Bay is waiving Gabe Levin to make room for power forward Cameron Oliver, according to a team press release .

The 6'8" big man out of the University of Nevada actually has appeared for South Bay before.

After going undrafted out of college in 2017, Oliver first signed on with the Milwaukee Bucks' NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd for the 2017-18 season. He was flipped midseason, along with ex-Laker Shannon Brown, to the Philadelphia 76ers' then-affiliate, the Delaware 87ers. He played for the club, then re-dubbed the Delaware Blue Coats in keeping with the Revolutionary War theme, in 2018-19.

Oliver subsequently explored his pro options overseas. He first joined Australian NBL club Cairns Taipans, for whom he performed admirably, becoming an All-NBL Second Team selection while leading the league in rebounds (9.1).

The subsequent summer, he joined Israeli team Ironi Nes Ziona, before returning to the Taipans for a second season. He latched on with the Houston Rockets on a 10-day deal during the spring of the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 boards across four contests.

He inked a deal with the South Bay Lakers as an affiliate player for the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.1 dimes, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a night across 25 contests.

Oliver joined the Atlanta Hawks on a 10-day deal midway through 2021-22. He averaged 11.5 points, three boards and 1.5 dimes across 21.5 minutes for Atlanta in two bouts, on .667/.333/.667 shooting splits. The Hawks opted not to re-sign him, and he went back to South Bay to wrap up the season. He also suited up for international clubs in Spain and the Philippines earlier this year.

Levin, a 6'8" power forward out of Long Beach State, played in seven contests for South Bay this season. He took the floor pretty minimally for the club, with averages of 2.1 points and 1.7 boards.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team?

Klay Thompson may be pulling a Tony Parker-Charlotte Hornets-esque late-career surprise. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with a Western Conference executive who suggested the lifelong Golden State Warrior Thompson could possibly leave for the Portland Trail Blazers when he becomes a free agent in 2024. “He grew up near Portland,” said the executive of... The post Klay Thompson could leave Warriors for 1 particular team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
NBA

Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
BOSTON, MA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy