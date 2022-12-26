Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Adding Recent Atlanta Hawks Power Forward

A seasoned NBA vet is joining the club in El Segundo.

Your Los Angeles Lakers' NBA G League affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, have added a new player with plenty of league experience.

South Bay is waiving Gabe Levin to make room for power forward Cameron Oliver, according to a team press release .

The 6'8" big man out of the University of Nevada actually has appeared for South Bay before.

After going undrafted out of college in 2017, Oliver first signed on with the Milwaukee Bucks' NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd for the 2017-18 season. He was flipped midseason, along with ex-Laker Shannon Brown, to the Philadelphia 76ers' then-affiliate, the Delaware 87ers. He played for the club, then re-dubbed the Delaware Blue Coats in keeping with the Revolutionary War theme, in 2018-19.

Oliver subsequently explored his pro options overseas. He first joined Australian NBL club Cairns Taipans, for whom he performed admirably, becoming an All-NBL Second Team selection while leading the league in rebounds (9.1).

The subsequent summer, he joined Israeli team Ironi Nes Ziona, before returning to the Taipans for a second season. He latched on with the Houston Rockets on a 10-day deal during the spring of the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 boards across four contests.

He inked a deal with the South Bay Lakers as an affiliate player for the 2021-22 season, averaging 13.5 points, seven rebounds, 2.1 dimes, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals a night across 25 contests.

Oliver joined the Atlanta Hawks on a 10-day deal midway through 2021-22. He averaged 11.5 points, three boards and 1.5 dimes across 21.5 minutes for Atlanta in two bouts, on .667/.333/.667 shooting splits. The Hawks opted not to re-sign him, and he went back to South Bay to wrap up the season. He also suited up for international clubs in Spain and the Philippines earlier this year.

Levin, a 6'8" power forward out of Long Beach State, played in seven contests for South Bay this season. He took the floor pretty minimally for the club, with averages of 2.1 points and 1.7 boards.